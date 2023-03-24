Google unveiled the Pixel 7 series at the Made by Google 2022 event. The lineup is comprised of the base Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. Now, the word on the street is that the American tech giant is gearing up to introduce the latest entrant in the Pixel 7 series. This pocket-friendly smartphone will reportedly carry the Pixel 7a moniker.

Google hasn't confirmed reports that imply the launch of the Pixel 7a is around the corner. Nevertheless, the upcoming Pixel 7-series phone has made multiple appearances online in the form of leaks. In fact, a Pixel 7a prototype recently went on sale on eBay carrying an unbelievable starting price of $5,000.

However, reliable tipster Yogesh Brar claims the Pixel 7a will cost between $450 to $500. Furthermore, Brar predicted that Google will show off the Pixel 7a at the upcoming Google I/O 2023 conference. Moreover, the leaker believes the long-rumoured Pixel 7-series phone will hit the global markets in early Q3.

Google Bard reveals Google Pixel 7a release date

Google Bard is capable of performing several tasks like planning an upcoming trip, comparing different things, and more. Now, the search engine giant's newly launched chatbot is divulging details about the company's upcoming product launches. According to the Japanese site SumahoDigest, Google Bard has shed light on the Pixel 7a's availability.

Apparently, a Reddit user asked the chatbot when the much-awaited budget phone will be up for grabs. According to Google Bard's response, the Pixel 7a will be available for pre-order on retailers and the Google Store starting from July 20, 2023. Moreover, the chatbot suggests the Pixel 7a will be "widely available" starting from August 24, 2023.

تسربت معلومة من خلال منصة Google Bard للذكاء الإصطناعي 😅 أن موعد إطلاق هاتف Pixel 7a سوف يكون 24 أغسطس القادم pic.twitter.com/99XkpcZ8uh — هشام السعدي 🇴🇲 (@Als3ditec) March 22, 2023

It is worth mentioning here that Google has previously warned that Bard isn't likely to always provide accurate answers in its early stages. According to a report by CNBC, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees that "things will go wrong," further noting that the chatbot's success will rely on user feedback.

To those unaware, Google Bard entered the public testing stage earlier this week. Nevertheless, the chatbot's answer about the Pixel 7a release date coincides with past leaks. Some reports suggest Google will take the wraps off the Pixel 7a at Google I/O 2023, which is slated to kick off on May 10. The phone will be released later in the summer.

Google I/O 2023: What to expect?

Last year, Google followed the same launch pattern for the Pixel 6a. The company showed off the phone at Google I/O in May and then launched it on July 28. A week before its launch, the Pixel 6a went up for preorders. Surprisingly, Google Bard's definitive response suggests the preorder process will last for an entire month before the phone launches in late August.

Now, the late August launch of the Pixel 7a could align with the arrival of the Android 14 OS. However, Google doesn't have a reputation for unveiling its Pixel A series phones alongside Android updates. So, this shred of information should be taken with a grain of salt. Folks at Tom's Guide got an ambiguous response from Google Bard about the Pixel 7a release date.

Google I/O 2023 Kicks Off May 10



- Google is expected to launch the Pixel 7A

- Google may tease the Pixel Fold and Pixel 8 Series

- What's New in Android 14 + Beta 2 for Pixel Phones.#GoogleIO #Android14 pic.twitter.com/Gxp0lYDVcQ — TechDroider (@techdroider) March 8, 2023

The chatbot noted that the Pixel 7a will launch in the first half of 2023. Aside from this, Google's chatbot pointed out that based on the launch timeline of previous Pixel A-series phones, the Pixel 7a could be announced in May 2023, and launched in July 2023. So, it is safe to say that Google Bard isn't a reliable source when it comes to leaking details of upcoming smartphones.

The Pixel 7a will reportedly pack the Tensor G2 chipset which powers the Pixel 7 series duo. Furthermore, the upcoming handset could sport a display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Also, Google is reportedly planning to bring a major camera upgrade to the Pixel 7a. Regrettably, this means the A-series phone could cost more than its predecessor. Still, some reports claim the Pixel 7a will retail for less than $500.