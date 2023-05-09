Google is reportedly gearing up to bring Bard AI to its Pixel smartphones in the form of a home screen widget. This will give the company an edge over its rivals that have recently jumped on the AI chatbot bandwagon. Tech giants Microsoft and Google are sparing no effort to build hype around their AI chatbots,

As a result, both ChatGPT and Google Bard AI are currently garnering huge popularity among users. It is no secret that AI technology is changing the world, It also doesn't come as a surprise that Google could be prepping to cash in on the skyrocketing popularity of its AI bot. According to a 9To5Google report, the Mountain View, California-based tech firm is planning to equip its Pixel phones and tablets with Bard AI.

Google Bard availability

Reportedly, Google will add its Bard AI on Pixel devices as a home screen widget. To those unaware, Bard AI is currently available only via its official website. It is worth noting that Bard AI is currently available only in the United States and the United Kingdom. Also, the AI bot is only available in US English, according to the Bard FAQ website.

Google recently made Bard available to a few personal Google Accounts. Aside from this, the official Bard changelog recently confirmed that access to Workspace accounts is now open. This is a major sign that Google is serious about integrating its AI tool into its services and devices.

Bard AI widgets coming to Pixel phones, tablets

Google's Bard AI is a generative artificial intelligence that is expected to change how the latest browsers work. The only notable difference between ChatGPT and Bard AI is that the latter can access the internet in real-time. On top of that, ChatGPT's knowledge about the world is limited to 2021.

On the other hand, Bard AI also has its downside. Bard AI is only accessible via its website. Now, Google is gearing up to address this limitation by bringing its AI bot to Pixel devices in a home screen widget form.

Google has been trying to make Bard, as well as other LaMDA-powered tech available in the form of text generation in Docs, drafts in emails, and more. Aside from this, the company is reportedly prepping to bring Bard AI chat to ChromeOS. Now, it looks like the company wants to make Bard AI easier to use on Android devices as well.

Notably, 9to5Google discovered a code that suggests the Bard AI is on the verge of arriving on Android in the form of a home screen widget. However, it is unclear whether the AI bot will be available as a standalone app, or Google will integrate it into its Search app. This will be a major upgrade over Bard's current web-only availability.

Regrettably, the report does not divulge key details about the Bard widget. There is a possibility that Google might allow Pixel owners to skip the waitlist for Bard. To those unaware, Bard is currently in a limited preview. Earlier reports claim Google will shed more light on its AI plans at this year's I/O conference.

In addition to this, the American tech firm is expected to unveil the Pixel 7a and Pixel Tablet at the impending event. So, it is safe to assume that Google will share information about its plan to make Bard more helpful on Pixel devices at Google I/O 2023.

We all know Google is feeling the heat on AI.



Google I/O (Wednesday) is their latest shot to claim some momentum:



- New models

- More Bard

- Generative AI in Search

- Google Workspace AI



Here's what reporters think will be announced: pic.twitter.com/9yD83Vgi8D — Pete (@nonmayorpete) May 8, 2023

Moreover, Google will be taking the wraps off its first-ever foldable phone dubbed Pixel Fold at the event. The highly anticipated foldable phone will cost more than $1,700 (about £1.347), according to internal documents and images spotted by CNBC.

Google claims the Fold will have "the most durable hinge on a foldable" phone. Also, it will offer a phone trade-in option. The Pixel Fold will compete against Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5. It will be interesting to see which foldable phone will win.