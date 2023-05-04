Based on rumours making the rounds online, Google's much-awaited Pixel Fold could give Samsung's equally anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 5 a run for its money. While Google is reportedly on the verge of unveiling its first-ever foldable phone, the Korean brand is gearing up to launch the fifth iteration of its foldable phone this year.

Interestingly, Samsung's foldable flagship does not face any real competition at the moment. As a result, the company is currently at the forefront of the foldable segment. However, that's about to change with Google jumping on the foldable phone bandwagon with the Pixel Fold this year.

According to an earlier report, the search giant will give us a sneak peek of the Pixel Fold at its impending Google I/O 2023 on May 10.

Google Pixel Fold Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Outlook

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will probably use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset to draw its power. Samsung's well-received Galaxy S23 lineup uses the same custom overclocked chipset. Also, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy has previously gained remarkable benchmarking scores.

In fact, it is close to giving Apple's A16 Bionic chipset a run for its money. Aside from this, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could get UFS 4.0 storage like the Galaxy S23. So, Samsung's next foldable device will have faster read/write times compared to other devices with UFS 3.1.

Pixel Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold5



• Tensor G2 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

• 48mp 1/2" + 10.8/10.8 vs 50mp 1/1.57" + 12/10 cameras

• 5x vs 3x optical zoom

• 5.8/7.6 inch 120hz Oled vs 6.2/7.6 inch 120hz Amoled Displays

• 17.4:9 | 6:5 vs 23.1:9 | 4:3 aspect ratio



$1799 pic.twitter.com/bZ0WNR8ZTW — Anthony (@TheGalox_) April 30, 2023

If the Pixel Fold arrives ahead of the Pixel 8, then it might get the Tensor 2 chipset, which powers the Pixel 7. Interestingly, the Tensor 2 can't offer as much raw power as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Instead, Google has designed the Tensor to power AI, provide better security, and enhance computational photography.

While the Tensor 2 may not be a powerhouse, it has a myriad of unlocked features. There's a lot of hype surrounding the company's maiden foldable device, which could beat the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 hands down in a few ways.

Tougher, thinner design

According to past leaks, the Pixel Fold's dimensions are 6.2 x 5.5 x 0.22 inches in open form. The Galaxy Z Fold 5, on the other hand, measures 6.09 x 5.1 x 0.24 inches when open. While that doesn't sound like much, it will make a lot of difference when it comes to holding a mammoth 7.6-inch display in your hand.

However, both upcoming foldable devices are expected to sport the same screen size when open. On the downside, the Pixel Fold will reportedly weigh 10 ounces. Some reports suggest Samsung's next-gen Galaxy Z Fold will weigh 8.95 ounces. This will make a lot of difference in terms of how the devices feel in hand.

Back in March, reliable leaker, Ice Universe confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will retain a 6.2-inches external display. Samsung fans have been urging the Korean smartphone giant to bring a Xiaomi Mi Mixfold-like wider display to its foldable handsets but to no avail. Also, it is unclear whether Samsung's next foldable offering will be as fragile as its predecessors.

Unfortunately, I can confirm that the Galaxy Z Fold5 external screen is still 6.2 "😕 https://t.co/isu6Ylnhgi — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 8, 2023

A CNBC report suggests the Pixel Fold features "the most durable hinge on a foldable." On top of that, the phone will be water resistant. It will be interesting to see whether the Z Fold 5 will also carry an IP rating for water resistance. Meanwhile, a report by Naver suggests Samsung's next foldable phone will feature a waterdrop-style hinge to prevent creasing in the display.

Performance

Both the Pixel Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 are top-of-the-line as far as performance is concerned. A report by Brandsnynario suggests the next Galaxy Z Fold series device will pack a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Similarly, Pixel Fold will get an equally competent Google Tensor chip.

Furthermore, the report claims both foldable phones will ship with 12GB of RAM to ensure seamless performance. Also, users will be able to access multiple apps simultaneously without any lag. The Pixel Fold is expected to come with 128GB of internal storage, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could offer a hearty onboard storage capacity of 256 GB.

Improved camera setup

A recently surfaced Pixel Fold leak from FrontPageTech's Jon Prosser suggests the Pixel Fold will feature a 48MP main camera, 10.8MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x zoom on the back. Upfront, it will have a 9.5MP shooter (outer), paired with a 8MP camera (inner) for selfies and video calling.

Regrettably, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could get the same camera setup as its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. In other words, it will have a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom on the back. Aside from this, It will feature a 10MP outer selfie camera and an unimpressive 4MP under-display inner camera.

So, it is safe to say that Google has the advantage in the optical zoom department. On top of that, the Pixel Fold camera will boast Tensor G2 chip-powered features like Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser.

More use cases for the outer display

The Pixel Fold reportedly sports a smaller 5.8-inch cover display than the 6.2-inch screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. However, Google's upcoming foldable phone is expected to have a wider aspect ratio. So, it will be easier to use the Pixel Fold's external display.

As a result, the Pixel Fold could turn out to be a better foldable phone in the folded state. Both the Pixel Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 are expected to carry a price tag of $1,799 (about £1.429). However, Google will be sparing no effort to ensure its foldable phone stands out.

Battery

The Pixel Fold will reportedly draw its juice from a 4500 mAh battery that supports fast charging. This cell will probably deliver a top charge speed of up to 23W. The Galaxy Z Fold 5, on the other hand, will support Qi wireless charging, as well as fast charging. However, details about its battery capacity are still scarce.

The foldable scene in 2023

About four years ago, foldable phones were promoted as niche devices only enthusiasts with deep pockets would consider. Now, these devices have become more durable, more affordable, and less bulky. As a result, real users are finally getting their hands on these foldable handsets.

It is no secret that Samsung has played a vital role in helping the foldable phone gain skyrocketing popularity among users. However, other manufacturers have also started making foldable devices. For instance, Oppo and Honor recently launched their foldable devices in the European and UK markets.

Likewise, Tecno is gearing up to unveil its foldable phone for the Indian market. With Google's long-rumoured Pixel Fold set to arrive this year, the foldable scene is likely to keep growing.