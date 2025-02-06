Alphabet, Google's parent company, has reversed its stance on avoiding artificial intelligence (AI) applications for weapons and surveillance.

On 4th February, the tech giant announced updates to its AI ethics principles, notably removing the pledge to avoid developing technology that could 'cause or is likely to cause overall harm.' Google's AI chief, Demis Hassabis, stated that the revisions reflect the evolving landscape, highlighting AI's growing role in enhancing 'national security.'

Google Modifies AI Principles

In a blog post justifying the change, Hassabis and James Manyika, the company's senior vice-president for technology and society, argued that with growing global competition in AI, they believe 'democracies should lead in AI development' guided by 'freedom, equality, and respect for human rights.'

'We believe that companies, governments, and organisations sharing these values should work together to create AI that protects people, promotes global growth, and supports national security,' the top executives wrote.

Google's original motto, 'don't be evil,' was later softened to a 'mantra' in 2009. However, it was notably absent from Alphabet's code of ethics when the parent company was formed in 2015. The swift rise of AI has sparked widespread discussion about its regulation and how to mitigate potential dangers.

Weapons, Surveillance, And The Bottom Line

In a BBC Reith lecture, British computer scientist Stuart Russell cautioned against the perils of creating independent weapon systems, advocating for a framework of international oversight. The Google blog post asserted that artificial intelligence technology has advanced swiftly since the company published its AI principles in 2018.

'Billions of people are using AI in their everyday lives. AI has become a general-purpose technology, and a platform which countless organisations and individuals use to build applications,' Hassabis and Manyika wrote.

'It has moved from a niche research topic in the lab to a technology that is becoming as pervasive as mobile phones and the internet itself; one with numerous beneficial uses for society and people around the world, supported by a vibrant AI ecosystem of developers,' the explained.

Alphabet's Earnings Fall Short Amid Intense AI Race

This announcement coincided with Google's report of earnings that fell below projections. On 4th February, Alphabet's stock price dropped by over 6% after the company disclosed slightly lower-than-anticipated revenue.

The company's reported revenue of £77.51 billion ($96.5 billion) fell slightly short of analysts' predicted $96.67 billion. However, they exceeded investors' earnings per share expectations of £1.71 ($2.13), reporting £1.73 ($2.15) per share.

'Q4 was a strong quarter driven by our leadership in AI and momentum across the business,' Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai wrote in a statement. 'We are building, testing, and launching products and models faster than ever, and making significant progress in compute and driving efficiencies.'

Alphabet's Earnings And The AI Factor

The company's services revenue, encompassing Google Search and YouTube advertising, reached £67.47 billion ($84 billion), while cloud revenue generated £9.64 billion ($12 billion), marking a 30% increase compared to the previous year.

With competition intensifying across various segments of Alphabet's operations, analysts will examine a range of factors, including the company's investments in AI, its cloud computing revenue, and its capacity to maintain its dominant position in search against both emerging and established generative AI competitors, such as China's DeepSeek and OpenAI.