Google announced Google Assistant with Bard at its recently concluded Made by Google 2023 event. During the event, the search giant showcased a slew of other exciting products including the Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2.

However, generative AI features, including Google Assistant with Bard stole the show. According to the Mountain View-based tech firm, the new Assistant with Bard is a perfect blend of the Assistant's personalised help and generative reasoning.

As a result, the newfangled Assistant offers responses that are more contextually aware. As if that weren't enough, the Assistant is available to both Android as well as iOS users. Now, let's check out what the new Google Assistant with Bard offers and other details.

When will the new Google Assistant with Bard arrive?

Google has confirmed that the Assistant with Bard is currently in its early development phase. However, beta testers will be able to access it early. Apparently, Google will use their feedback to improve the newfangled Assistant before rolling it out to the public.

Also, the company confirmed that the feature will be made available to all Android and iOS users in the next few months.

New, improved Google Assistant

The company says the new Assistant with Bard will be able to answer multiple queries and carry out a wide range of tasks such as setting an alarm, offering intelligent AI generative response and more.

Moreover, the Bard-backed Assistant will have stronger integration with Google apps, including Google Flights, YouTube, Google Maps, Google Drive, Google Docs and Gmail. If you are a first-time user, you will have to set up Bard and enable access to Google apps.

Google integrates Bard into Google Assistant on the phone. But seriously, that's a bad name for an Assistant.



"Assistant with Bard" 😅 pic.twitter.com/3NlmcTYkUh — Teja Karlapudi (@teja2495) October 4, 2023

However, you will not have to repeat the process if you have already done it. Once the set-up process is completed, you will be able to ask Bard to create an itinerary, plan a trip, make a grocery list and even access all missed emails.

In addition to voice and text, the Assistant with Bard will work even with image cues. For example, Google showed a picture of a puppy that had to be posted on social media platforms. Users can simply summon Assistant with Bard on top of the image and ask it to generate a social media caption.

After receiving the instructions, Bard will analyse the image, determine the context and come up with a relevant caption for your social media post. The Assistant with Bard also sports a new conversational overlay interface.

In other words, Google has ditched the earlier sheet-style interface. To recap, Bard received a similar significant upgrade last month.