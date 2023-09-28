The much-awaited Made by Google 2023 event is right around the corner. Last month, the American tech giant announced that its annual Pixel hardware event will take place in New York City on October 4, 2023.

While most big tech companies spare no effort to keep key details about their product events under wraps, Google hasn't shied away from divulging information about what it plans to show off at the impending event.

In line with this, the official Made by Google X (formerly Twitter) account has posted teasers that confirm the Pixel 8 series of smartphones will be unveiled at the event.

It is worth noting that the Pixel 8 series comprises the standard Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. The upcoming handsets' prices in the UK and US have already been leaked.

I wasn't really going to do this today, but someone claims they know the prices of the Pixel 8 series in the US, which isn't really true, so here it is-



The Pixel 8 series pricing in the US from the most credible source there is - Google themselves. pic.twitter.com/t0dv4YtMl5 — kamila 🌸 (@Za_Raczke) September 24, 2023

UK base prices for the new Google products:



Google Pixel 8: 699 GBP

Google Pixel 8 Pro: 999 GBP.

Google Pixel Watch 2: 349 GBP. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 24, 2023

Previously posted teasers also suggest Google could give us a glimpse into the Pixel Watch 2 during the event. While these teasers help build more hype around the upcoming products, knowing what's in the offing ahead of time takes some suspense out of the event.

Nevertheless, the event will be worth tuning in to since we will find out how the new Pixel devices can compete with the Galaxy S23 and the recently released iPhone 15 series.

The rumour mill has been churning out a lot of speculations around the Pixel Watch sequel. To recap, the company's maiden smartwatch, dubbed Pixel Watch, managed to garner huge popularity among Google fans after hitting the store shelves last year.

In addition to the aforementioned Pixel devices, Google is likely to make some surprise product announcements at the event. In the meantime, let's check out how to watch Made by Google 2023.

Made by Google 2023: How to watch the live stream?

The Made by Google 2023 event will kick off at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT/3 p.m. BST (around 5:00 a.m. in the UK) on October 4. Much to the relief of those who are not going to be there in person, Google will livestream the highly anticipated event.

You can watch the event live on the Made by Google's official YouTube channel. Currently, the spot where the live stream will appear is being held by a teaser video. The video confirms that the "W8 is almost over" an that "Gr8 things are coming".

What else to expect?

The teaser videos confirm the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 are planned for this year's edition of Made by Google. Here's everything we're expecting to see.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro:

Google has a reputation for unveiling its latest flagships during its fall hardware event. Ahead of the launch, the Pixel 8 series rumour mill is in full swing. As a result, some key details about the upcoming Pixel series handsets have already surfaced online.

Also, the Pixel 8 lineup has been subject to a lot of leaks lately. For instance, tipster OnLeaks shared some official-looking renders of the Pixel 8 Pro back in March. These renders show a significant difference between the Pixel 8 Pro and the current-gen Pixel 7 Pro's display.

The upcoming Pixel devices are expected to pack the new Tensor G3 chipset under the hood. The company has reportedly spared no effort to boost performance for the Tensor G3. In the photography department, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could be getting a new sensor that is physically larger than what was available on the Pixel 7 models.

The Pixel 8 will reportedly sport a smaller display than the Pixel 7, but the display could see a boost to its refresh rate. Leaked images of the Pixel 8 Pro also imply that a temperature sensor will be added to the phone's camera bar.

Pixel Watch 2:

The follow-up to Google's Pixel Watch is also slated to appear at the Made by Google 2023 event. The word on the street is that Google will replace the Exynos 9110, which powers the current Pixel Watch, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus chip.

The new processor could give the Pixel Watch 2 a much-needed battery life boost. Also, Google could oust the stainless steel in favour of an aluminium frame that's cheaper and lighter.

According to the latest Pixel Watch 2 rumours, the smartwatch will be able to track stress levels. Aside from this, it will reportedly come with safety improvements such as car crash detection. Lastly, the Pixel Watch 2 will probably feature a "multi-path" heart rate monitor.

Google is also likely to announce the latest Android 14 OS and some sort of audio gear during the Made by Google 2023 event.