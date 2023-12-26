Microsoft is offering free access to GPT-4 Turbo via its Bing Chat chatbot (now Microsoft Copilot). On the downside, Bing Chat's ChatGPT-4 Turbo model is not available to everyone.

ChatGPT Plus subscribers can access the GPT-4 Turbo neural network for a fee. However, Microsoft is giving a few random testers the unmissable opportunity to try out the function free of charge.

Aside from this, the Redmond-based tech giant is reportedly on the verge of modifying the Code Interpreter feature to align it with OpenAI's capabilities.

In other words, the Code Interpreter in Microsoft Copilot will soon be able to handle more complex data questions or programming.

According to an OpenAI blog post outlining new models and developer products announced at DevDay, GPT-4 Turbo is "more capable, cheaper and supports a 128K context window".

Since GPT-4 Turbo includes information through April 2023, it is capable of answering questions about recent events more accurately. Moreover, sources have now corroborated an earlier report that indicated Microsoft is preparing to roll out GPT-4 Turbo to Bing Chat.

However, it is worth noting that Bing will switch between the models based on your query. While the free access to GPT-4 Turbo is currently limited to select random testers, the software maker has confirmed it will expand the rollout in the coming weeks.

According to a Windows Latest report, Microsoft isn't rolling out access to ChatGPT Turbo 4 via Bing Chat to specific accounts or regions. Officially termed as "A/B testing," the process is entirely random.

How to check if you can access GPT-4 Turbo via Bing Chat?

To check whether you can access Bing Chat's GPT-4 Turbo model, simply go to Bing.com/chat, start a new topic and view the web page's source.

You can use the Find on Page feature of Microsoft Edge of Google Chrome to look for "dlgpt4t". If you can find the references to dlgpt4t on the web page's source code, it is a sign that you have access to GPT-4 Turbo via Bing Chat.

Mobile device users can also figure out whether they can access Bing Chat's GPT-4 Turbo model by uploading an image and asking Bing Chat to explain the emotions. It is recommended to use an abstract image.

Unlike its predecessors, Bing Chat's GPT-4 Turbo is capable of identifying and discussing emotions without operating like a typical AI model.

Search plugin for Bing Chat

The Bing Search integration is enabled by default to ensure ChatGPT's info doesn't get dusty. However, you can turn off the search plugin to disable Bing entirely. When you disable the search plugin, Bing Chat relies entirely on its trained data.

If Bing Chat can answer your queries about events between January and April 2023 (as shown in the above screenshot), it is safe to say you already have access to the GPT-4 Turbo model.

Also, Microsoft has been trying to incorporate AI into Bing search for a while now. Last month, for instance, a report indicated Bing Search is set to receive a Generative AI captions feature.