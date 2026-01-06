Emmerdale fans were left stunned after the return of Graham Foster, six years after he was believed to have been murdered.

The dramatic twist unfolded during ITV's special crossover event Corriedale, where Graham, played by Andrew Scarborough, appeared in the final moments of Monday night's episode.

Viewers watched as Graham drove a van along a remote country road, with newcomer Jodie tied up in the back, moments before a multi-vehicle crash.

The shocking scene reignited questions about how he could have survived his supposed death, and what his intentions might be now that he's back.

What the ITV Boss Teased About His Survival

ITV's creative director for continuing drama, Iain MacLeod, addressed the surprise twist during a press screening for Corriedale. He hinted that Graham's reappearance was no one-off stunt but the beginning of a larger story line that will unfold in Emmerdale itself.

'There's never an ending in a soap, is there really?' MacLeod said. 'You want stuff that will originate in that episode – like the return of the mysterious, hooded stranger, Graham. I hope you didn't see that coming. So you want something that's forward-looking.'

While MacLeod stopped short of revealing exactly how Graham cheated death, his remarks suggest that the mystery will be explored in upcoming episodes.

The teaser has already set off speculation that the supposedly dead character may have faked his death or been hidden away for years.

How Fans Remember Graham's 'Death'

Graham's apparent demise in January 2020 was one of Emmerdale's most memorable story lines. In the tense whodunit arc, he was believed to have been murdered by villain Pierce Harris.

The confirmation of his death at the time seemed final, leaving viewers certain the character's story had ended.

Now, with his return confirmed on screen, many are wondering whether the 2020 murder was part of a wider deception.

The mystery deepens with the addition of Jodie, the tied-up passenger in Graham's van, raising questions about his motives and who might have been helping him all along.

He died. He died.

2020.

Almost six years ago to the day.

He's back. Alive.



Graham Foster. pic.twitter.com/DVGnxgoIWV — Corrieᴅᴀʟᴇ2ᴅᴀᴇ (Fan Account) (@Emmerdale2dae) January 5, 2026

What His Return Means for Kim and Joe Tate

Graham's comeback is expected to send shock waves through Emmerdale village, particularly for Kim and Joe Tate, two of the characters most closely connected to his past.

Both are still major figures in the show, setting up a reunion that promises emotional fallout and fresh conflict.

Claire King, who plays Kim, recently teased: 'There's more drama in store for Kim in the New Year, and this could turn her world upside down. It's all very, very exciting and very secretive.'

Her comments have fuelled rumours that Kim will be directly affected by Graham's return and the secrets he brings with him.

Behind the Scenes and What's Next

Andrew Scarborough, who first joined Emmerdale in 2017, reprises his role as Graham for this crossover story line. His reappearance marks one of the boldest soap twists in years, merging the worlds of Coronation Street and Emmerdale for the Corriedale event.

MacLeod, who oversees both long-running dramas, confirmed that the crossover was designed to launch story lines with long-term consequences.

Fans can expect Graham's return to ripple through Emmerdale in the weeks ahead as the truth about his survival, and the mysterious woman in his van, finally comes to light.