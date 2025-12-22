Netflix's latest cinematic release, The Great Flood, has ignited a storm of debate among viewers, with opinions sharply divided over whether the film is a daring epic or an over-hyped disappointment.

Directed by filmmaker Kim Byung-woo, the South Korean film follows Goo An-na, her son Ja-in, and their desperate struggle for survival in an apartment complex engulfed by catastrophic floodwaters. It combines themes of political intrigue, familial relationships, and warnings about the environment. The plot may be ambitious, yet it has resulted in a split response from viewers.

Praise and Criticism Pour In

The Great Flood has ignited a wide range of reactions among audiences, with some expressing disappointment while others offer enthusiastic praise.

Certain critics contend that the film does not live up to its disaster premise. Some expressed their dissatisfaction with the film's intricate story line, pointing out that the AI and simulation aspects were unclear. A Reddit user shared: 'I've never seen a film as bad as this ... Literally, the plot is confusing, and the only impressive thing is the huge flood washing them all over again.' Another one stated: 'The story has huge inconsistencies, it's NOT a survival film ... Unfortunately, I feel they were just not successful.'

Adding to the criticism, a user on X described feeling disoriented by the film's pacing and tonal shifts. 'By the end, I'm not even sure what the film was trying to say—and honestly, I wouldn't put in even 1% effort to figure it out,' the post stated.

I decided to watch #TheGreatFlood on Netflix and man…..



The movie technically feels like it ends within the first 30–40 minutes, only to instantly reboot itself. Those initial 30–40 minutes felt like I’d already sat through the entire 1h 48m runtime… and then I realized I… pic.twitter.com/FA6kcxwA6M — Cinephly (@saichndra) December 19, 2025

Nevertheless, some viewers expressed positive perspectives. The film received widespread acclaim for its bold vision and profound emotional resonance. A fan remarked: 'I saw it differently and very much enjoyed the film. It did take some effort to follow, but for me that was fun.'

Others acknowledged the early disaster sequences as particularly strong. A Reddit user praised the flood scenes but expressed criticism towards the subsequent scientific and simulation-driven plot lines.

Comment

by u/shithappenslikeu from discussion

in movies

My 5/5 Review on #TheGreatFlood:

Not even a catastrophe can shake a mother’s love.

The Great Flood goes beyond being just a film about a natural disaster, it portrays a mother’s relentless attempts to reconnect with her child, and she doesn’t stop until she succeeds. pic.twitter.com/EjLzbCbjfc — luci ᐢ. ֑ .ᐢ (@kdamicraft) December 19, 2025

definitely a 10/10. some people don't get it, but the great flood is actually so good

this isn't a film you watch with logic. you watch it with your feelings. if u let urself feel it, it'll reach the deepest part of ur heart, and only then the story start to make sense. pic.twitter.com/zaOXFHQZ5W — . (@vanillassunset) December 20, 2025

Overall, the conversation reveals a distinct split. While some viewers feel misled by the film's blend of disaster and science-fiction elements, others appreciate its scale, emotional focus, and unconventional storytelling.

Director Responds to Viewer Feedback

During an interview with The Chosun Daily, director Kim spoke openly about the reactions to his film.

In a light-hearted moment, he shared that he had paused reading comments at one point, recognising that audiences often have diverse perspectives. Some people might question the title The Great Flood because it doesn't show more actual flooding, but Kim said that everyone has a different point of view.

On the inspiration behind the film's title, he explained that it drew heavily from the story of Noah in Genesis. He aimed for the title to inspire wider connections—not merely a catastrophe, but ideas of conclusions, fresh starts, and transformation.

At the heart of the film, Kim emphasised the emotional journey it portrays. He stressed the significance of human connections, especially the relationship between parent and child, as the most profound expression of emotion. He believes that The Great Flood fundamentally explores the essence of the human heart and how our connections influence our existence.

In considering the reactions from viewers, Kim noted that he had expected a variety of responses. 'I somewhat expected this reaction. I didn't make it expecting seven or eight out of ten people to like it. I think any discussion—positive or negative—is a positive response,' he stated.

What Makes It Controversial?

The film has sparked a divided response due to its bold storytelling and complex themes. The Great Flood presents an array of viewpoints, exploring the resilience of humanity in the face of catastrophe while probing deep emotional and ethical dilemmas.

Critics highlight that essential narrative elements are disclosed in a subtle manner, requiring viewers to pay attention closely for full comprehension. Some people think this is a creative way to tell a story, while others think it's hard to understand and too complex.

Where to Stream The Great Flood

The Great Flood is available exclusively on Netflix worldwide, making it accessible on smart TVs, laptops, tablets, and mobile devices. It was released on 21 December, swiftly climbing into the top 10 charts across 92 countries and achieving the top spot globally on Netflix, as reported by FlixPatrol.

The movie showcases a talented cast, including Kim Da‑mi as Goo An-na, known for her role in The Witch, and Park Hae-soo as Son Hee-jo, recognised for his performance in Squid Game.