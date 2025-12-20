Netflix's latest disaster thriller The Great Flood has sparked intense discussion online, not just for its gripping visuals but for the fear it taps into.

As scenes of a city overwhelmed by unstoppable floodwaters trend across social media, viewers are asking a pressing question: could anything like this actually happen in real life?

The film, released globally this week, depicts a catastrophic flood that rapidly engulfs urban areas, pushing humanity to the brink.

Its realism has fuelled curiosity and anxiety in equal measure, particularly as extreme weather events dominate real-world headlines.

What Happens in The Great Flood?

According to Netflix, The Great Flood centres on a catastrophic chain of events that begins with an asteroid striking a polar ice cap, triggering a global flood that spirals into a near-extinction-level disaster.

The story follows a mother fighting to save her young son as rising waters engulf cities and emergency systems collapse.

Set against a near-future backdrop, the film depicts relentless rainfall and rapidly rising seas overwhelming infrastructure, homes and transport networks. Streets turn into rivers within hours, while survivors scramble for higher ground as authorities struggle to respond.

Although the film later leans into science fiction, its opening act is rooted in familiar images of flooded cities, submerged transport networks and mass displacement.

It is this early realism that has left many viewers wondering whether the movie's central disaster is closer to fact than fiction.

Could a 'Great Flood' Really Cover the World?

Scientists say a sudden, planet-wide flood engulfing all land is not physically possible under Earth's current conditions. There is simply not enough water on the planet to submerge every continent above existing mountain ranges, even accounting for ice melt and sea-level rise.

According to HowStuffWorks, while flood myths appear in cultures around the world, modern geology and climate science find no evidence of a single historical global flood, noting that many such stories are symbolic or rooted in localised disasters rather than literal worldwide events.

What Science Says About Real Flood Risks

While a world-engulfing deluge belongs firmly in science fiction, scientists warn that severe flooding events are becoming more frequent and more destructive.

Climate change plays a central role, as warmer air holds more moisture, leading to heavier rainfall and more intense storms.

Research shows that so-called 'once in a century' floods are already occurring far more often in many regions.

River flooding, flash floods and prolonged rainfall events have increased in both scale and impact, putting growing pressure on drainage systems and emergency services.

Could Cities Face Catastrophic Flooding Instead?

This is where the film's premise overlaps with reality. Experts say large cities, particularly those near coasts or major rivers, are increasingly vulnerable to extreme flooding.

Rising sea levels mean storm surges can travel further inland, while heavy rainfall can overwhelm ageing infrastructure.

Cities across Asia, Europe and North America have already experienced floods that caused billions in damage, displaced thousands of people and disrupted daily life for months. While these disasters are regional rather than global, their human cost can be immense.

Why Disaster Films Feel Uncomfortably Real

Climate researchers note that films like The Great Flood resonate because they reflect genuine fears about environmental instability. Visual storytelling compresses decades of climate impact into hours, making gradual risks feel immediate and personal.

By grounding its disaster in recognisable weather patterns before shifting into fiction, the Netflix film blurs the line between reality and imagination.

That blend helps explain why audiences are searching for answers about flood risk, climate change and whether the terrifying events on screen could ever become real.

Expert Verdict: Fiction Versus Reality

The consensus among experts is clear. A sudden flood swallowing the entire world remains impossible based on known science.

However, extreme flooding driven by climate change is a present and growing threat.

While The Great Flood exaggerates scale for dramatic effect, its underlying message reflects real concerns. Flooding is becoming more frequent, more intense and more disruptive, even if the apocalyptic scenario at the heart of the film remains firmly in the realm of fiction.