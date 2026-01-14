Greenland's prime minister has issued a firm rebuke to US President Donald Trump's Greenland threats, declaring that the territory would opt for Denmark in any forced choice. Jens-Frederik Nielsen made the comments at a press conference in Copenhagen alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, underlining Greenland's firm ties to the Kingdom of Denmark, NATO, and the European Union.

This response addresses Trump's repeated claims that acquiring Greenland is vital for American national security, given its vast mineral resources and pivotal location in the Arctic. The situation has heightened tensions within the transatlantic alliance, with allies expressing concern over potential annexation.

Trump's Persistent Pursuit of Greenland

The US president's interest in Greenland dates back to 2019, when he first proposed purchasing the island from Denmark, only to be rebuffed. The notion resurfaced in late 2024 following his re-election, and now in early 2026—shortly after the US military operation in Venezuela—the threats have become more explicit.

Trump has stated that the US will secure Greenland 'one way or the other', emphasising its role in countering Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic. While preferring a negotiated deal, he has not ruled out military options. Greenland, with its population of 57,000 spread over 2.16 million square kilometres—80 percent covered by ice—is rich in uranium and rare earth minerals.

It already hosts the US Thule Air Base under a 1951 defence agreement, but Trump argues this is insufficient for current challenges. Critics within the US, including Republican senators like Alaska's Lisa Murkowski, have criticised the approach.

Greenland and Denmark Stand United

Nielsen's message reflects a broad political consensus in Greenland, where all five parties have jointly rejected Trump's overtures. 'We do not want to be Americans, we do not want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders,' their statement read, insisting on self-determination without external pressure. Nielsen added, 'If we have to choose between the USA and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark.'

This comes as Greenland pursues gradual independence, with a 2009 agreement recognising its right to secede if desired. Denmark supports this while providing crucial aid, including an annual block grant of £380 million ($511 million), which makes up roughly 20 percent of Greenland's GDP.

Frederiksen acknowledged the strain of resisting pressure from a key ally but affirmed solidarity. On X, Ottawa Citizen columnist Terry Glavin amplified Nielsen's blunt message, highlighting the territory's preference for Denmark.

Greenland PM's message for Trump: 'We choose Denmark' over the U.S. https://t.co/fY7lmVIiAn — Terry Glavin 格立文 (@TerryGlavin) January 13, 2026

Implications for NATO and Beyond

The threats have sparked significant alarm across NATO, with experts warning that any forcible takeover could dismantle the alliance. US Democratic senator Chris Murphy pointed out that NATO members would be obliged to defend Denmark, potentially leading to conflict with Europe. EU defence officials have invoked Article 42.7, which mandates aid to attacked members.

NATO secretary general Mark Rutte has avoided direct criticism, emphasising collective Arctic defence, welcoming Denmark's purchase of additional F-35 fighter jets. Allies including France and Germany have participated in joint military drills in Greenland, signalling heightened vigilance.

As of 14 January 2026, representatives from the US, Denmark, and Greenland are scheduled for White House talks to address these Trump Greenland threats. Both sides express willingness for dialogue on shared security and resource issues, though the episode highlights fragile international partnerships in turbulent times.