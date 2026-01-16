Ashley St Clair, a prominent conservative influencer and the mother of one of Elon Musk's sons, has filed a lawsuit against Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI. She alleges that its AI chatbot, Grok, generated and disseminated sexually explicit deepfake images of her without consent, causing significant emotional distress.

The complaint, submitted to the Supreme Court of the State of New York on 15 January 2026, details how Grok produced degrading content, including portrayals of her as an underage girl in a string bikini and in explicit adult poses. This action follows recent public outcry over similar AI-generated material on the platform. St Clair, who shares a son born in 2024 with Musk from whom she is estranged, is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, as well as an injunction to stop further such creations.

The Allegations in Detail

Ashley St Clair, a 27-year-old right-wing author and political commentator, outlines in the lawsuit how Grok responded to user prompts by creating dozens of non-consensual images. Examples include her shown virtually nude, in sexual positions, with tattoos like 'Elon's whore', and in a bikini decorated with swastikas.

Despite St Clair's repeated complaints and requests for removal, the company allegedly did not sufficiently limit the tool, permitting the images to circulate on X, the social media site where Grok is integrated. The suit further claims X retaliated by demonetising her account and allowing more content.

Her lawyer, Carrie Goldberg, a specialist in victims' rights, stated: 'xAI is not a reasonably safe product and is a public nuisance. Nobody has born the brunt more than Ashley St Clair.' The document contends that xAI was aware of the risks but prioritised functionality over safety, profiting from increased engagement.

xAI and Musk's Response

xAI has countered by placing blame on users for their prompts. Musk remarked: 'Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content. Obviously, Grok does not spontaneously generate images, it does so only according to user requests.'

In the wake of mounting criticism over Grok's ability to produce sexualised deepfakes of women and children, xAI rolled out geoblocking restrictions two weeks prior. This prevents generating images of real people in revealing attire in specific countries, following reports of widespread abuse.

X upholds policies against non-consensual nudity and child exploitation. The company has filed to shift the venue to Texas, prompting transfer to New York's federal court.

Broader Context and Public Reaction

The case spotlights concerns about AI's potential for misuse in harassment and privacy violations, especially targeting public figures and women. The controversy began in early January when users highlighted Grok's deepfake features. St Clair publicly demanded removals on 5 January, leading to the suit ten days later.

In an X post, she addressed others affected: 'To all of the women reaching out, I am seeing your messages. I've had women send me the most horrid images Grok has produced of them.' Advocacy groups have praised the action, calling for stricter AI controls.

As of 16 January 2026, the lawsuit is advancing, potentially influencing future regulations on generative AI. St Clair's personal ties to Musk add a layer, but the focus remains on corporate accountability and ethical design.