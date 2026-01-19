A prominent Russian politician has called for a total ban on Grand Theft Auto 6 ahead of its highly anticipated release. The official argues that the Rockstar Games title promotes social harm and could negatively influence the country's youth. With the game set to launch later next year, this individual's push for censorship has sparked a fresh debate over the impact of Western media in the region.

Barring any further setbacks, Rockstar has set 19 November 2026 as the official arrival date for GTA 6. Players can expect a premium price when the title debuts on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Given the unprecedented level of excitement surrounding this project, it is on track to become the most successful launch the entertainment world has ever witnessed.

READ MORE: GTA VI Enters Crunch Time as Jason Schreier Flags Unfinished Content

A New Threat to the GTA 6 Launch

There is a growing possibility that players in Russia may be prevented from accessing the title entirely, or at least forced to play a restricted version. According to reports from NEWS.ru, Mikhail Ivanov—a member of the Bryansk Regional Duma and deputy chairman of the World Russian People's Council—has expressed alarm over the potential for the game's 'immoral' themes to negatively impact the nation's youth.

Consequently, he has urged a complete block on the game's release within the country. As an alternative, he suggested that Rockstar Games produce a modified edition specifically for the Russian market, which would involve editing or removing any content deemed objectionable.

The Fight Against 'Moral Corruption'

Mikhail Ivanov contends that the developers behind Grand Theft Auto 6 are intentionally filling the game with offensive and harmful content that threatens the public's ethical well-being. He points specifically to the intended addition of male strip clubs, describing it as a blatant and disrespectful attack on fundamental morals and long-standing spiritual traditions.

Ivanov believes that permitting such themes is equivalent to leading the youth astray. To counter this, he proposes that Russia either implement rigid legal bans on the game's sale or mandate that the creators provide a custom version for the local market that has been stripped of all indecent elements.

Russia is facing calls to ban GTA 6 after a top official said its content—like male strippers—“violates moral standards” and could “corrupt the youth.” He wants either a total ban or a censored version for Russia. pic.twitter.com/Sjh3EXHCZH — Bobbie Gta6 (@mr_osasu) January 18, 2026

Ivanov further suggested that the series' massive appeal makes it an especially hazardous instrument of manipulation. He insists that society must fulfil its civic duty by ensuring that children are not exposed to such harmful, loose values marketed as mere fun. While Ivanov does not hold a direct government office, suggesting his demands may not lead to official policy, his role within the WRPC provides him with significant social and political leverage to push his agenda.

From Roblox to Call of Duty: A History of Restrictions

Although Russia's catalogue of restricted titles is not as extensive as those in some other regions, several high-profile games have faced significant hurdles over the years. The most notable recent example is Roblox, which was blocked for reasons very similar to the complaints currently aimed at GTA 6.

Russians took to the streets in protest



But not because of the war, in which Russian troops are killing civilians in a neighboring country — instead, they protested the blocking of the gaming platform Roblox.



Despite the fact that the rally was approved by the authorities and… pic.twitter.com/teyEe41w3U — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 14, 2025

Beyond outright bans, the country has a history of enforcing strict censorship. A famous instance occurred with the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, where the infamous 'No Russian' mission was completely stripped from the game before it could be sold to the Russian public.

While the Russian gaming sector is significantly smaller than those of the United States or China, it remains the fifth-largest market in Europe by current valuations. Because of this, it is improbable that Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, will overlook the situation. Despite the potential financial impact, neither corporation has released an official statement regarding these developments at this stage.