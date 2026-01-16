If you are still waiting for GTA 6 to release, Rockstar seems to already be a step ahead of you. Rockstar Games has built a reputation over nearly 30 years as one of the most influential developers in the video game industry. Its Grand Theft Auto series is not just a franchise; it is a cultural phenomenon that has established open-world gaming and challenged expectations time and time again.

Now, with Grand Theft Auto VI looming as the most-anticipated title in gaming history, a lot of controversy has broken out over its delays, development challenges, and what comes next. Yet new reports suggest that Rockstar may already be turning its sights even further ahead.

Rumours of Grand Theft Auto 7 entering early development have started doing the rounds, despite GTA 6 still awaiting a real release.

GTA 6 Delays and Controversies

Now, for many gamers, excitement about Grand Theft Auto VI has been tempered by an almost endless series of delays and controversies. Originally rumoured to release in late 2025, Rockstar confirmed that the game would not arrive until 26 May 2026, allowing developers extra time to polish the experience.

That announcement was followed by a second delay, pushing the launch back to 19 November 2026 as part of efforts to further refine the game and meet the insanely high expectations placed on it by fans.

Moreover, this series of postponements has caused widespread frustration across the gaming world, especially among GTA fans. It is also obvious that GTA 6's scope and scale are unlike anything Rockstar has tackled before, and that the company's commitment to perfection has led to the delays. Developers within and outside Rockstar have implied that the workload and technical challenges simply require extra time.

Furthermore, there have been bigger controversies beyond release dates. Reports emerged of internal strife, including employees leaving or being dismissed amid disputes over leaks and workplace conditions at Rockstar that might have affected the development of GTA 6.

Reports also say that such labour tensions and repeated postponements risk wearing down goodwill among fans. Ex-Rockstar developers have even warned that further delays could sap public enthusiasm to the point where the hype around GTA 6 diminishes fully before launch.

The Rumours of GTA 7

Now, with this backdrop of delays and debate, reports have surfaced saying that Rockstar might already be laying the groundwork for Grand Theft Auto 7. A new report says that, despite GTA 6 not yet being released, industry chatter says that the next mainline entry could already be in the very early stages of development.

However, this should not be interpreted as an imminent announcement or imminent release. Rockstar's development cycles are famously long and meticulous. The idea that GTA 7 is in pre-production or early conceptual phases at this point is more a sign of Rockstar's long-term planning than an announcement that gamers will see the title soon. Big AAA studios usually parallel-track multiple projects years ahead of release to maintain momentum and safeguard their future output.

Fans have even begun speculating about GTA 7's settings and themes, with online discussions about where that game might take players. Some believe it could return to familiar territory or venture into entirely new fictional cities, but it will most likely remain based in America.

Furthermore, there is also informed commentary from industry figures about how technology might shape GTA 7's development.

Former Rockstar technical lead Obbe Vermeij has spoken publicly about how AI tools could reduce production costs for future titles. This does not confirm that GTA 7 is in active development, but it does imply that experienced insiders are already considering how the next game could be built more efficiently than GTA 6 was.