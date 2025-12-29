A fresh debate regarding the GTA 6 release date has erupted after a well-known insider shared a detailed set of dates that supposedly map out Rockstar Games' long-awaited marketing rollout.

With no official update from the studio since the first trailer, the report has heightened both excitement and anxiety among fans eager for clarity on when Grand Theft Auto VI will finally arrive.

The claims, which remain unconfirmed, suggest that Rockstar's silence may extend well into 2026, leaving players facing a prolonged wait for new footage, trailers, and gameplay reveals related to the next Grand Theft Auto instalment.

Infinity Gamer Report Sparks New GTA 6 Timeline Talk

The latest discussion centres on a post from Infinity Gamer, a figure regarded by many in the GTA community as a reliable source for leaks related to Rockstar projects.

Writing on X, the insider outlined what was described as a full GTA 6 marketing schedule that would not formally begin until May 2026.

According to the report, the proposed timeline marks the first major break in Rockstar's public silence since the game's initial reveal. However, neither Rockstar Games nor its parent company has commented on the claims, leaving the information firmly in the realm of rumour.

Leaked Dates Claim a Staggered GTA 6 Marketing Rollout

Infinity Gamer's post laid out a step-by-step sequence of alleged dates. The insider claimed that full marketing for GTA 6 would begin on 9 May 2026, followed by a cover art reveal later that month on 30 May.

The report further suggested that a third trailer would arrive on 14 June 2026. Gameplay, often viewed by fans as the most significant milestone, was said to be split across two reveals. The first gameplay showcase was listed for 15 September 2026 and reportedly runs for seven minutes, while a second gameplay presentation on 13 October 2026 is claimed to last nine minutes.

If accurate, the structure points to a long, carefully controlled campaign rather than a rapid burst of promotion.

New leaked #GTA6 important dates:

- Full marketing starts on 9 May 2026 ( silence finally breaks )

- Cover art reveal on 30 May 2026

- Trailer 3 on 14 June 2026

- Gameplay 1 on 15 September 2026 ( 7 minutes long )

- Gameplay 2 on 13 October 2026 ( 9 minutes long ) pic.twitter.com/e5bZzUOo1j — Infinity Gamer (@Official_IG_X) December 24, 2025

Why the Dates Are Fueling GTA 6 Release Date Anxiety

The timeline has unsettled some fans because it pushes meaningful new footage far into 2026. With GTA 6 widely expected to launch in November of that year, the suggested schedule leaves little room between gameplay reveals and release.

For a franchise that thrives on sustained hype, the prospect of waiting months for fresh visuals has intensified concern that the GTA 6 release date could feel uncomfortably close before players fully understand how the game will look and play.

Rockstar's Silence Remains Central to the Debate

Rockstar Games has offered no updates on GTA 6 marketing plans, trailers or gameplay since its initial announcement. The studio is known for tightly controlling information and often reveals details later than other publishers, a strategy that has worked for previous Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption releases.

That silence, however, has become a story in its own right. Each unverified report fills a vacuum created by the lack of official communication, amplifying speculation around the GTA 6 release date.

Community Reaction to the Infinity Gamer Leak

Reaction across gaming forums and social media has been mixed. Some fans welcomed the clarity of specific dates, even while acknowledging the information is unconfirmed. Others urged caution, reminding readers that leaks have been wrong before and that Rockstar rarely adheres to publicly predicted schedules.

Phrases such as 'take it with a grain of salt' have accompanied much of the discussion, underscoring the uncertain status of the claims.

What Is Confirmed and What Remains Rumour

At present, Rockstar has confirmed only that GTA 6 is in development and scheduled for release in November 2026. All details regarding trailers, gameplay length and marketing dates attributed to Infinity Gamer remain unverified.

Until Rockstar breaks its silence, the GTA 6 release date debate is likely to continue, driven by leaks, speculation and an increasingly impatient global fanbase.