It seems like fans haven't seen the last of CD Projekt Red's Geralt yet and they might get an expansion of his journeys soon.

Rumours around a new expansion for The Witcher 3 has resurfaced after a report from Polish brokerage Noble Securities (as translated via Reddit) suggested a paid DLC could arrive in May 2026.

The claim, circulating quietly in Polish gaming and investment circles for days, has now begun to attract wider attention, not least because it comes from a financial analyst rather than a familiar rumour mill.

One Last DLC for the Witcher 3

Unlike past whispers driven by podcasts or social media hints, this latest leak is rooted in a formal market note assessing the future pipeline of CD Projekt Red.

That distinction has lent the report more credibility, even as fans remain wary of getting their hopes up for a late-life revival of one of gaming's most celebrated RPGs.

For players, the idea of returning to The Witcher 3 nearly a decade after its last major expansion is both enticing and unsettling.

While some welcome the prospect of fresh content, others fear expectations are being inflated by projections that may never happen as the studio is currently juggling multiple large-scale projects.

A Bridge Between Eras of The Witcher

According to Noble Securities analyst Mateusz Chrzanowski, the proposed DLC would act as a narrative and commercial bridge between the original Witcher trilogy and the next saga, led by The Witcher 4.

In a report made public on 16 December, Chrzanowski updated development schedules and budgets, outlining a roadmap that stretches well into the next decade.

The analyst expects the add-on to be a paid release, priced at $30.00 (£23.70), with projected sales of 11 million copies. Production costs are estimated at PLN 52 million, roughly $13.00 (£10.30) million, a comparatively modest figure designed to 'keep the fire burning' ahead of the next mainline entry.

More importantly, the DLC would also mark the beginning of full-scale marketing for The Witcher 4.

From an investor perspective, this strategy offers a lower-risk way to monetise and established brand while maintaining visibility during a long development gap. For fans, however, it raises questions about scope, quality and whether a 2026 expansion can meaningfully add to a game released in 2015.

On the other hand, some fans are excited. The Witcher's past paid DLCs including Blood and Wine and Hearts of Stone, were all critically acclaimed expansions. Fans aren't exactly expecting something as meaty as Blood and Wine which added around 40 hours of gameplay. Still, they're hoping a few quests, new gear, and new hunts from the DLC.

Rising Budgets and Delayed Ambitions

Beyond the DLC, the Noble Securities report paints a picture of a studio operating on a far larger, and costlier, scale. The Witcher 4 is now projected for release in Q4 2027, following management statements that ruled out an earlier launch.

Its production budget alone is estimated at PLN 1.4 billion, with a similar amount allocated to marketing, bringing the total close to $700.00 (£553.00) million combined.

The wider Witcher trilogy is expected to benefit from shared technology and marketing synergies, pushing the overall budget to PLN 3.2 billion.

At the same time, CD Projekt's cyberpunk sequel, codenamed Orion, is forecast for Q4 2030 with a multiplayer component and a budget of PLN 1.5 billion. Other projects, including Sirius, Canis Majoris and Hadar, have reportedly been pushed back, reflecting internal reshuffles and shifting priorities.

Competition and Cautious Outlook

The analyst also places The Witcher 4 within a fiercely competitive market, particularly with GTA 6 expected as a defining release. With rumours of higher price points for blockbuster games and growing player numbers on platforms like Steam, the stakes for CD Projekt's next era are higher than ever.

For now, the May 2026 DLC remains an educated guess rather than a confirmed plan. Yet its emergence from a financial report rather than fan speculation gives it unusual weight. Whether it becomes a genuine return to the Continent or another case of raised hopes will depend on how, and if, CD Projekt chooses to respond.