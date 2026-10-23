The H3 Podcast crew has reportedly cut ties with Ethan Klein following allegations of infidelity made publicly by his wife and co-host, Hila Klein.

In an Instagram post published on 23 October, Hila alleged that the affair had lasted more than six months. The claims prompted a public response from the podcast's team, which expressed support for Hila and said it would no longer work with Ethan. The controversy follows the podcast's announcement that it would go on an indefinite hiatus.

In a follow-up statement shared on the show's official Instagram account, the team said it had decided not to continue working with Ethan or financially benefit from his involvement.

The crew described itself as shocked and heartbroken, adding that the show's future remains uncertain.

H3 Podcast Team Says 'We're Disgusted' by Ethan Klein's Alleged Actions

The H3 Podcast crew made it clear it did not intend to continue working with Ethan after Hila's allegations. 'We are all shocked, angry, and heartbroken to learn about Ethan's ongoing affair,' the statement read.

'As soon as we found out, we all agreed: we would not continue working with Ethan involved or profiting in any way,' it continued. 'We stand with Hila and will support her every step of the way.'

'We're disgusted by Ethan's actions and the hurt he has caused,' the statement added. 'We all deserved better: Hila, us, and you.'

The statement went beyond expressing disappointment, confirming that the crew had agreed not to work with Ethan or profit from his involvement. However, it stopped short of explaining what this would mean for the podcast's ownership, existing content or long-term future.

The team acknowledged it had a lot to work through and didn't yet have clear answers about what would happen next. It also thanked listeners for giving the crew space to navigate what it described as a difficult period.

The announcement marks a significant development for a show built around Ethan and Hila's partnership and their commentary on internet culture, entertainment and current events.

What Did Hila Klein Say About the Alleged Affair?

Hila shared a three-part Instagram post on 23 October describing the breakdown of trust in her relationship with Ethan. She alleged that she repeatedly raised concerns about his behaviour but felt he dismissed her instincts. Hila said that she trusted her husband and began questioning her own judgement rather than continuing to challenge his explanations.

Hila also described what she characterised as changing accounts of the alleged conduct. 'It was just a kiss became it was emotional cheating,' she wrote.

She alleged that Ethan eventually admitted to an affair lasting more than six months, although she said she was unsure whether she knew its full extent.

The allegations have prompted widespread discussion among the podcast's audience and online entertainment communities. However, the claims remain allegations made publicly by Hila, and Ethan has yet to respond.

H3 Podcast Announces Indefinite Hiatus

The dispute has also cast uncertainty over the future of the H3 Podcast. The show announced an indefinite hiatus shortly before Hila's allegations became public, adding another layer of uncertainty for its staff and audience.

The crew's recent statement confirmed it was no longer willing to work with Ethan, but it did not say whether the podcast would return in a different format or continue without him.

The team also emphasised the importance of supporting one another during the difficult period. The message suggested that immediate priorities included looking after the crew and taking time to decide next steps.

For listeners, the developments raise questions about whether the show can continue without one of its central figures and how the allegations may affect its future.

What Happens Next for Ethan and Hila Klein?

Ethan and Hila Klein have worked closely on H3, making the allegations particularly consequential for both their personal relationship and their professional partnership.

For now, the podcast crew has publicly distanced itself from Ethan and pledged support for Hila. The show's future remains unresolved, and no definitive announcement has been made about whether it will return.

Ethan had not publicly responded to the allegations. Until further statements emerge, the full circumstances surrounding the couple's separation and the podcast's future remain unclear. The situation continues to develop, with the crew's decision marking a major turning point for the show and its community.