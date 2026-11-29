Prince Harry has been praised as a 'really good dad' by an eyewitness following a reported outing with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Britain on Friday, 27 November 2026. However, a social media user has questioned how details of the private family visit reached the press.

For context, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently celebrated their first Thanksgiving in Britain since relocating from California in August 2026. The couple reportedly marked the American holiday with friends before Harry took their children to a soft-play centre.

The outing offered a rare glimpse into the duke's parenting away from official engagements and public appearances.

Prince Harry Praised for Hands-On Parenting With Archie and Lilibet

According to an exclusive report by HELLO!, Harry visited the soft-play centre without his wife, Meghan Markle, reportedly giving her some time to herself.

Dressed casually in a plain cap and puffer jacket, the duke reportedly walked around the establishment in his socks.

An anonymous eyewitness recalled watching Harry divide his attention between seven-year-old Archie and five-year-old Lilibet. At one point, the duke reportedly followed his daughter up some steps while encouraging his son to accompany him.

'He had his hands full looking after both kids, juggling them,' the eyewitness said.

The onlooker also praised Harry for allowing his children to interact with other youngsters rather than arranging exclusive access to the venue.

'He was being a really good dad,' the witness added.

According to the eyewitness, other visitors largely respected the duke's privacy and refrained from approaching him for photographs or autographs.

Prince Harry's Family Outing Draws Publicity Speculation Online

The eyewitness account subsequently prompted speculation online, with an X user operating under the handle @ViQueenie questioning the circumstances surrounding the magazine's exclusive report.

According to The Blast, the social media user questioned how details of the family's private activities had become available to the publication.

'The whole thing screams manufactured publicity,' the user claimed.

However, neither report presents evidence establishing that Harry, his representatives or the magazine coordinated the outing for promotional purposes.

The speculation contrasts with the eyewitness account, which described Harry accompanying his children as they participated in activities alongside other visitors.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the publicity claims. Neither publication included an official response from representatives of the Duke of Sussex addressing the speculation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas Plans Remain Uncertain

The reported outing follows conflicting reports about where the Sussexes intend to spend Christmas following their return to Britain.

Earlier reporting by HELLO! suggested that Harry and Meghan were considering spending Christmas in Britain with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

The magazine's royal editor, Emily Nash, previously discussed the family's arrangements during an episode of A Right Royal Podcast.

However, a subsequent report published by HELLO! on Saturday, 28 November, citing The Telegraph, suggested the family may instead return to California for the festive period.

The couple are reportedly unlikely to join King Charles III and other members of the Royal Family for their traditional Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to publicly confirm their final Christmas arrangements.