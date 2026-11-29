Meghan Markle has been hailed as the 'Queen of sold out products' by a supporter after her $148 (approximately £112) luxury chocolate advent calendar sold out. The praise emerged on X on Friday, 27 November 2026, following criticism of the product's price and claims concerning its festive artwork.

The Duchess of Sussex developed the limited-edition Christmas calendar through her lifestyle brand, As Ever, in collaboration with Los Angeles-based luxury chocolatier Compartés. The brand's official website currently lists the product as sold out.

The calendar contains 24 handcrafted chocolates featuring ingredients inspired by As Ever's existing product range.

Meghan Markle Wins Praise Over Advent Calendar Sellout

In a post on X, a supporter described Meghan as the 'Queen of sold out products', celebrating the calendar's stock status.

The product officially launched for pre-orders on Thursday, 1 October 2026, with reports of a sellout emerging as early as 6 October. However, the exact date the calendar most recently became unavailable remains unclear.

As Ever has not publicly disclosed how many calendars were initially available or how many units have been sold.

The brand has also not confirmed whether additional stock will become available before the traditional Christmas countdown begins on Tuesday, 1 December.

Meanwhile, the limited-edition calendar is not available for direct delivery to the UK.

Meghan Markle's Luxury Advent Calendar Faces AI and Pricing Criticism

At $148 (approximately £112), Meghan's advent calendar costs approximately $6.17 (approximately £4.67) per chocolate. Its premium price has attracted criticism from consumers questioning the cost of the confectionery collection.

The chocolates incorporate strawberry, raspberry and blackberry spreads, alongside orange marmalade from As Ever's product range.

Other varieties feature dark chocolate ganache and decorative flower sprinkles, including dried rose petals, blue cornflowers and hibiscus.

The packaging features festive artwork inspired by Meghan and Prince Harry's former Montecito residence in California.

On Thursday, 26 November, the Daily Mail reported that an analysis using Google's SynthID detection tool suggested OpenAI technology had been used to create or edit the illustration.

The reported findings did not establish the extent of AI involvement or whether a human designer contributed to the finished artwork.

As previously reported by IBTimes UK, the artwork has attracted scrutiny over its authenticity.

Representatives for the Duchess of Sussex reportedly declined to comment. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the reported findings concerning the use of artificial intelligence.

Meghan Markle Began Christmas Calendar Preparations in June

Meghan's collaboration with Compartés had been in development months before the festive shopping season began.

Ahead of the calendar's October launch, the duchess shared footage of herself driving a golf buggy alongside Compartés chief executive Jonathan Grahm.

The footage documented preparations undertaken earlier in the year and carried the caption 'Christmas planning in June'.

As Ever subsequently promoted the calendar through social media, sharing footage of Meghan opening one of its numbered compartments.

The calendar forms part of a broader festive collection that includes a $259 (approximately £196) pantry hamper containing fruit spreads, honey, herbal teas and decorative flower sprinkles.

The brand continues to list its Christmas products online, although the chocolate advent calendar remains marked as sold out.