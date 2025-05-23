For nearly 6,800 international students enrolled at Harvard University, the journey to its Cambridge campus was more than academic—it was the realisation of a lifelong ambition. However, with the Trump administration's recent decision to revoke Harvard's certification to enrol foreign students, those dreams now hang in the balance.

According to reports, the Department of Homeland Security of the US announced the move on Thursday, citing national security concerns. It accused Harvard of hosting 'anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators' and cooperating with the Chinese Communist Party.

As a result, the university can no longer accept international students, and those already enrolled must either transfer or risk losing their legal status in the US.

'I've Been Crying a Lot': Students Speak Out

The announcement from the Trump administration has hit the students like a wrecking ball, as many foreign students are distressed. Speaking to Bloomberg, Marie Chantel Montas, a third-year PhD candidate from the Dominican Republic, described how the news reached her while on a road trip.

'I've been crying a lot,' she said. 'My programme is extremely specific. I don't know if I can find another university that would take me.'

For many, transferring to a new institution is not just logistically difficult — it could mean abandoning years of academic progress in uniquely tailored fields.

Fangzhou Jiang, a Chinese graduate student in public administration, said his group chats have been blowing up as classmates try to make sense of the announcement. 'There's a lot of uncertainty,' he said. 'How am I going to plan my, our, lives?'

A Blow to Long-Held Aspirations

For students across the globe, Harvard represents the pinnacle of academic ambition. However, the sudden nature of the decision—it comes after admission offers have been made and application deadlines elsewhere have passed—has turned dreams into dilemmas.

Jamie Beaton, co-founder of the college consulting firm Crimson Education, explained that international students work for years to secure a place at the Ivy League institution.

'Going to Harvard is obviously a world-changing, life-defining mission they've been focused on for their whole life since they were young,' he said.

Emotional and Financial Toll

Shreya Reddy, an Indian student finishing her executive MBA, has spent $86,000 on her degree. She had planned to return to campus in July to complete her remaining credits. Now, she's unsure whether she will graduate.

'It's really difficult to process,' she said. 'I've already paid my fees, my plane tickets are already booked. I'm not sure what this means for me and other international students.'

Beyond the financial implications, many students worry about losing access to the professional networks, alumni ties, and career opportunities that a Harvard diploma affords.

Harvard Reacts to The Ban and 'Political Agenda'

The ban is part of a broader confrontation between the Trump administration and Harvard. After taking office in January 2025, Trump pledged to eradicate' woke ideologies' from university campuses as part of a bigger initiative to erase diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programmes.

In February 2025, the Trump administration launched a task force to crack down on such universities that are hosting 'pro-Palestine and anti-semitism' dialogues and protests. Now, cut to April, the administration announces that it is freezing more than £ 1.5 billion ($ 2 billion) in federal funds for Harvard.

Harvard announced that it is taking legal action against several federal agencies. However, on Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued the university a 72-hour deadline to provide documentation of on-campus protests and disciplinary records. 'This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus,' Noem said in a statement.

In a response, Harvard officials said, 'This retaliatory action threatens serious harm to the Harvard community and our country, and undermines Harvard's academic and research mission.'

However, with a 72-hour deadline to submit student records, video footage of protests, and other sensitive data to federal authorities, the clock is ticking.