For many Hispanic immigrants arriving in the US, securing employment is far more complex than simply submitting a CV. Language barriers, complex applications, and limited access to technology often make the process overwhelming—even for those legally authorised to work. In a system that fails to accommodate one of the country's fastest-growing demographics, two Colombian entrepreneurs saw an opportunity to make a difference. Their Miami-based start-up, Ponte, is using AI and WhatsApp to revolutionise job access for Hispanic immigrants—and they're only just getting started.

How Ponte Targets Its Audience

Ponte connects workers with jobs in the hospitality, construction and retail sectors—industries where Hispanic immigrants are already heavily represented. To reach these workers, the platform employs a focused marketing strategy that uses Facebook and Instagram ads, and crucially, WhatsApp, which is widely used among the Hispanic population. The result? A 95% Hispanic user base with more than 60,000 jobseekers on the platform.

Ponte is not a staffing agency. It does not employ workers directly, nor does it take a cut of their wages from day one. Instead, employers are only charged 10% of the monthly salary for up to 12 months—but only after the worker has been employed for at least 30 days. This success-based model makes the platform risk-free for both jobseekers and employers.

AI-Driven Matching and Trust-Building

For employers, Ponte offers more than just access to labour—it provides pre-screened, vetted candidates with verified work authorisation. Using voice-based AI interviews and WhatsApp communication, Ponte ensures that applicants match the specific needs of employers, easing the burden on HR teams.

'Employers in hospitality, construction, retail, and other blue-collar industries are facing a needless labour shortage,' co-founder Lorenza Vélez told TechCrunch. 'Ponte gives them access to a vast, often overlooked talent pool and a streamlined hiring process that eliminates the inefficiencies of traditional recruitment.'

Businesses already onboard include Omni Hotels & Resorts, Pyramid Global, Peachtree Hotel Group, and Atrium Hospitality. Ponte also offers a money-back guarantee to employers if an employee leaves before a certain period, adding an extra layer of confidence to the hiring process.

Building the Bridge: How Ponte Started

Ponte was co-founded in April 2023 by Stephanie Murra and Lorenza Vélez during their final semester at Harvard. Both had previously worked together at Colombian fintech Addi and quickly noticed the systemic barriers faced by low-skilled Hispanic immigrants trying to find employment.

'We're looking at the news and seeing that the US is actually facing an unprecedented labour shortage,' said Murra. 'So we were like, okay, there's definitely an issue here.'

Indeed, Harlem Capital reports that many Hispanic immigrants find online job portals like Indeed inaccessible, as applications are predominantly in English. A 2024 report from Statista found that 10.1% of the Hispanic population does not speak English well, and 5.4% does not speak it at all.

'We know where to find the workers, speak their language, and communicate with them via their preferred channel—WhatsApp,' said Vélez. 'That focus has helped us build deep trust with the community.'

Growing With Purpose

Since its launch, Ponte has placed nearly 800 workers in jobs and grown to 15 full-time staff. Its annual profits have soared from £54,000 ($70,000) in February 2024 to over £425,000 ($550,000), with operating costs kept under £774,000 ($1 million).

Ponte has now raised £2.3 million ($3 million) in seed funding at a £11.6 million ($15 million) valuation. The funding round was led by Harlem Capital, with contributions from Better Tomorrow Ventures, The 81 Collection, and Wischoff Ventures. Additional support came via The Mint accelerator and NFX's FAST Competition.

With fresh capital in hand, Murra and Vélez plan to expand their reach. While the current focus is on Spanish-speaking populations, the founders see potential in adapting their AI-driven, language-agnostic model to include other immigrant communities, such as Portuguese-speaking Brazilians.

They also hope to launch education initiatives, helping users learn English and gain the skills needed to advance in their careers.

'Our aim is to create a place that helps Hispanic immigrants in the US achieve their professional goals,' said Murra.

A Bridge to a Better Future

Ponte is more than just a hiring platform. It is a revolutionary tool that helps solve two major issues: the US labour shortage and the underemployment of Hispanic immigrants. By integrating culturally relevant communication tools, pre-vetted candidates, and AI-matching systems, Ponte is setting a new precedent for inclusive employment solutions.

The company continues to grow and evolve, but its mission remains clear—building a bridge to opportunity for those who have long been overlooked by traditional systems.