The ice's chill has never felt so alive. After Heated Rivalry took over the streaming charts in late 2025, turning from a small Canadian import into a worldwide obsession, fans have been on the edge of their seats.

The first season, which followed the decade-long trysts of hockey rivals Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, concluded with a sun-dappled finale that saw the pair finally coming out to Shane's family. Now, as the #Hollanov fandom reaches fever pitch, new details from the show's stars and creator suggest that the wait for more won't be as long as some feared — but the emotional stakes are about to get significantly higher.

Connor Storrie Drops a Major Production Hint for Heated Rivalry Season 2

While initial reports on the second season's timeline were somewhat vague, star Connor Storrie has provided a much-needed shot of adrenaline for the fanbase. During a recent appearance on the TODAY show, Storrie confirmed that production for Heated Rivalry Season 2 is expected to commence by the summer of 2026.

'I think Jacob's still writing it', Storrie noted, referring to showrunner Jacob Tierney, but added that a summer shoot — likely starting in June — is the current target. This suggests that Tierney will have roughly five months to complete the scripts before the cast returns to the set.

This timeline suggests a remarkably efficient turnaround. Season 1 famously completed its filming in just 36 days, premiering only eight months after the cameras first rolled. If Tierney maintains this 'guerrilla' pace, a February 2027 release date becomes a realistic possibility.

This 14-month gap between seasons would be impressively short, especially when compared to the 18-to-24-month cycles now common for high-budget streaming dramas like The Pitt. Though Tierney has expressed a desire not to rush the creative process, he recently told Entertainment Weekly that fans shouldn't expect a two-year hiatus. 'It's not even gonna be 18 months, I don't think', Tierney explained, promising to go as fast as possible while ensuring the quality matches the debut.

Marriage And Mental Health: What to Expect When Heated Rivalry Returns for Season 2

The narrative direction for the upcoming season is already causing ripples of excitement. Tierney has confirmed that the new episodes will adapt Rachel Reid's sixth book, The Long Game, which serves as the direct sequel to the events of Season 1.

This shifts the story into territory that is as tender as it is tumultuous. Because only one more book in the Game Changers series focuses specifically on Shane and Ilya, Season 2 is expected to bridge the remaining narrative gap in their story.

A Secret Union? : In the source material, Shane and Ilya's journey culminates in a private wedding. While the show has been known to add its own 'colour' and context, the prospect of a secret ceremony is a major talking point for Season 2.

The Ottawa Foundation : The pair will reportedly move to Ottawa to close the distance between them, focusing their efforts on the Irina Foundation — a charity named in honour of Ilya's late mother.

Mental Health Struggles : It won't all be sunshine and sunrise coffee. The pressure of maintaining a secret relationship while at the pinnacle of professional hockey will reportedly lead to significant mental health challenges, particularly for Ilya as he confronts his past in Russia.

Internal Conflicts: Storrie has teased that while the 'other shoe drops' to deepen their love, it will also test their personal limits in ways they haven't faced before.

As Tierney begins his reread of Reid's Game Changers series, he is already looking beyond the central couple. The showrunner has hinted that secondary characters like Scott Hunter (François Arnaud) and Kip Grady (Robbie G.K.) could see their roles expanded, potentially paving the way for spinoffs that explore the wider hockey universe.

Tierney admitted he is looking for ways to 'add story' and context by pulling from the broader world Rachel Reid created, which features various other couples across the league. For now, however, all eyes remain on Shane and Ilya as they prepare to take their 'long game' to the next level.