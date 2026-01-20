In the unpredictable world of TV, the line between on-screen passion and off-screen reality is often blurry. However, the fallout from the hit show Heated Rivalry has shown that some fans are having trouble telling the difference.

The show has captivated audiences around the world with its steamy take on competitive hockey and forbidden romance, but the excitement around its main actors has recently taken a dark and very personal turn. The show, which is available to stream on HBO Max and Crave, has become a worldwide hit overnight, giving its stars a level of fame that François Arnaud has called 'a bit scary'.

The internet, once fixated on the on-screen chemistry between Ilya Rozanov (played by Connor Storrie) and Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams), has shifted its gaze toward a new, real-world narrative. Over the weekend, viral speculation reached a fever pitch with claims that Storrie is actually dating his co-star François Arnaud. What began as a series of innocuous sightings in New York City has spiralled into a social media storm, leaving the stars to navigate a sea of both infatuation and hostility.

The real-life romances of the stars of Heated Rivalry. Connor Storrie with his boyfriend François Arnaud and Hudson Williams with his girlfriend Katelyn Rose Larson. #HeatedRivalry pic.twitter.com/g5qBSp8J1B — vivian (@viviansonetti) January 16, 2026

Romance Rumours Sparked by Connor Storrie, François Arnaud

The frenzy ignited after the pair were spotted multiple times in the Big Apple, culminating in photographs of them flying out of JFK airport together on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, after a busy promotional week. One specific black-and-white image, showing the two actors standing inches apart, became the 'smoking gun' for TikTok sleuths and Twitter theorists who quickly presented the alleged romance as an established fact. During their flight, Connor, 25, was noted wearing an AGOLDE Stefano Jean Jacket, while the 40-year-old François wore a New Balance coat over an olive-green outfit.

Within the Heated Rivalry cast, sexualities have long been a focal point for public scrutiny. While creator Jacob Tierney has maintained that his actors' private lives are not public business, François Arnaud is the only main cast member to be out and proud, having come out as bisexual in 2020. In contrast, Connor Storrie, who is 25, and Hudson Williams have remained private about their personal lives. This lack of confirmation has seemingly only fueled the fire for fans eager to project the show's 'filthy' intensity onto the actors' actual lives.

The Dark Side of Fandom: Connor Storrie, François Arnaud Confront Backlash

The obsession has seemingly crossed a dangerous threshold. Over the weekend, Arnaud finally addressed the situation, revealing the shocking extent of the harassment he has faced. The 40-year-old actor disclosed that he received death threats since the rumours of his relationship with Storrie began to gain traction. Such hostility reportedly stemmed from a section of the fanbase upset that the real-life pairing 'disrupts the fantasy' of Storrie mirroring his on-screen romance with Williams.

'In general, fans have been incredibly positive and respectful,' Arnaud told The Toronto Star. 'For the ones that aren't, I think it's a lot of younger fans who don't really understand the difference between reality and fiction.' Arnaud, who plays veteran forward Scott Hunter, has since blocked X (formerly Twitter) on his phone, calling the platform a 'cesspool.'

The actor's frustration was palpable as he urged obsessed viewers to look closer at the show they claim to love. 'I honestly wish they would just rewatch the show, because it doesn't seem like they got its message,' he added. 'Pay attention more closely. Did we watch the same show?'

Amid the harassment issue, Arnaud unfollowed several members of the cast — including Storrie and Williams — as well as the show's creator on social media, likely in an attempt to distance himself from the online toxicity.

While he briefly refollowed them to post a grid of photos featuring himself and Williams jokingly holding up their middle fingers to the camera, he has vowed to eventually unfollow everyone except Amnesty International to maintain his 'happy ending' away from social media.

As of late, there is no confirmation that a romantic relationship exists between the two stars. Neither has directly commented on the dating speculation, yet the narrative has become a permanent fixture in the digital zeitgeist. The most helpful step for fans would be to take Arnaud's advice: leave fiction be and respect reality.