Chaos erupted in London as a sudden, intense fire engulfed a key substation, plunging thousands into darkness and grounding flights at Heathrow Airport. The city was left reeling, grappling with the unexpected disruption. But what ignited this catastrophic event, and why did it have such a far-reaching impact?

Heathrow Airport in London ceased operations until midnight on 21 March due to a substation fire in the city's west. The fire triggered a major power failure and knocked out electricity for more than 16,000 households. British news outlets report that more than 150 individuals were also moved to safety.

Tracing The Source: What Ignited The Fire?

Energy provider Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) confirmed that the power substation, the source of the fire and extensive blackouts that halted operations at London's Heathrow Airport, had been cleared.

'The site has been evacuated and the safety of local residents, our colleagues, and the emergency teams is our highest priority,' SSEN said. In a post on X, Heathrow Airport revealed the cause of the disturbance, stating, 'Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage.'

The Domino Effect: From Substation To Shutdown

According to the tracking website FlightRadar24, the Heathrow Airport closure caused by the adjacent fire is projected to interfere with more than 1,300 flights, possibly throwing travel plans into disarray for tens of thousands of passengers.

Airlines are cancelling flights, and those currently flying are being redirected. 'Today's total closure of London-Heathrow will affect at least 1,351 flights to/from LHR,' FlightRadar24 said on X. 'That doesn't include any flights that might be cancelled or delayed due to aircraft being out of position.'

Airline analytics firm Cirium projected that 'upwards of 145,000' travellers might face disruptions. Before that, FlightRadar24 had noted that 120 flights headed to Heathrow were already en route.

SSEN, the leading UK power company that supplies power to almost 4 million homes, advised anyone medically dependent on electricity to contact their emergency helplines.

Beyond The Airport: Wider Repercussions

The London Fire Brigade cautioned that the significant fire close to Heathrow Airport is expected to be a 'prolonged incident,' with increasing disruptions anticipated.

According to CNN, the fire brigade's released images depict an electrical substation consumed by fire in Hayes, a suburb located about 4 miles (6.4 kilometres) north of Heathrow Airport, a leading international aviation hub.

The Recovery Operation

As fire trucks raced to the site, images revealed massive clouds of smoke climbing into the atmosphere. The fire brigade further stated that more than 150 people had been evacuated and urged nearby residents to close their windows.

The fire brigade deployed ten fire engines and about 70 firefighters to address the fire, and a 200-meter protective zone was created around the area as a safety measure. 'This will be a prolonged incident, with crews remaining on scene throughout the night,' firefighters said in a statement.

'As we head into the morning, disruption is expected to increase, and we urge people to avoid the area wherever possible,' they added.

The airport confirmed that the electrical substation powering Heathrow was the source of a 'significant power outage.' With flights being rerouted and cancelled, Heathrow officials urged travellers to avoid coming to the airport.