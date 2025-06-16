Seven people, including a two-year-old child and five Hindu pilgrims, were killed on Sunday, 15 June 2025, when a helicopter crashed en route to a religious site in the Indian Himalayas. The incident occurred just days after an Air India aircraft crash raised broader concerns over flight safety in the region.

The helicopter, operated by Aryan Aviation, was travelling to Guptkashi—a well-known Hindu pilgrimage site in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand—when it went down in a forest near Kedarnath at around 5:00am local time. Authorities believe poor weather conditions may have contributed to the crash.

7 Dead in Helicopter Crash

According to local officials, all seven people on board were killed in the accident. The victims included the pilot, a young child, and five pilgrims from the Indian states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradeshas reported by The Associated Press. The bodies were reportedly badly burned due to a fire that broke out following the crash.

AAIB to Launch Investigation

India's Civil Aviation Ministry has ordered the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to conduct a full investigation into the crash. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also been instructed to monitor all helicopter operations in the region, according to the BBC News.

'At around 05:00, we got the information that a helicopter, which was going from Shri Kedarnath Dham, could not be located,' said an official from the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Department. The helicopter involved was identified as a Bell 407 model with the registration number VT-BKA.

Government Responds With Tighter Safety Measures

Following the incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the crash as 'very sad news' in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter). He confirmed that rescue teams, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the local administration had been deployed for emergency operations.

Authorities also announced plans to tighten safety protocols. A meeting of regional aviation officials concluded that stricter Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would be introduced for helicopter services operating in high-risk areas.

'In the last month alone, two helicopters have crashed and three have made emergency landings (along the Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage route),' state director-general of information Bansidhar Tripathi said. 'A coordinated command structure will be established to improve flight safety in the region.'

Chief Minister Dhami added that any negligence identified during the investigation would be dealt with 'firmly and appropriately.'

Aviation Safety Under Scrutiny

The tragedy comes amid heightened concerns about aviation safety in India, following a recent Air India crash that made headlines globally. Although the two incidents are unrelated, the timing has intensified calls for improved regulation and oversight across the country's air transport sector.

The AAIB's findings are expected to influence future policy decisions related to helicopter operations in mountainous and weather-prone regions like Uttarakhand.