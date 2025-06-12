As more details regarding the ill-fated Air India Flight 171 come public, the public is slowly learning more about the people who are aboard the flight, which recently crashed after taking off from Ahmedabad and was supposed to depart for London Gatwick. Two of those people who are part of the 53 British nationals on board have been identified as couple Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek and Jamie Meek.

Background on the Couple

Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek and Jamie Meek are a couple who co-founded The Wellness Foundry, a UK-based luxury spiritual lifestyle brand that offers customers dedicated spiritual awakening methods as a form of retreat.

Founded in 2018, The Wellness Foundry offers tarot, psychic, and medium readings, past-life regression, reiki energy healing, and even free zodiac readings.

Moreover, the couple offers retreat packages for groups interested in a spiritual-centric team-building exercise. According to their official website, the couple is supposed to host two retreat events this July, the first in London on the 19th and in Norfolk on the 25th.

Apart from all of this, the Meek couple–through their brand—is also offering on-demand content for those who want to explore their capabilities as psychics.

Last Moments at India

The couple were seen waiting at an airport gate in a video posted on the official Wellness Foundry Instagram.

'We are at the airport, just boarding. Goodbye India,' Fiongal said.

'Ten hours till we're back in England!' Jamie exclaimed. In the video, posted just before their flight departed, the couple shared a lighthearted moment, laughing and joking together.

British nationals Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek and Jamie Meek shot this video before boarding Air India flight AI171. The plane crashed moments after taking off at 1:38 PM IST from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. pic.twitter.com/tQngSTqEZk — Brut India (@BrutIndia) June 12, 2025

'My biggest takeaway is not to lose your patience with your partner. We're going back happily, happily, happily calm,' Fiongal said.

The couple recently travelled to India for two weeks to promote their brand in the country. They stayed at The House of MG in Ahmedabad.

A day before their flight, Fiongal posted, 'So, it's our last night in India, and we've had a magical experience. Some mind-blowing things have happened. We are going to put all this together and create a vlog. It's my first ever vlog about the trip, and we want to share it.'

How UK Authorities are Responding

Following the incident, His Majesty King Charles III and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer have expressed their sympathies to those affected by the tragedy, given the huge number of Britons on the flight's manifest.

A message from His Majesty The King following this morning’s tragic incident in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/H5zb6KlNnf — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 12, 2025

The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating.



I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 12, 2025

Moreover, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has also expressed their condolences, adding, 'The FCDO is working urgently with local authorities to support British nationals and their families and has established a crisis team in both Delhi and London.'

"My thoughts are with those who've been affected by the tragic plane crash in India this morning.



"The FCDO is working urgently with local authorities to support British nationals and their families and has stood up a crisis team in both Delhi and London."



– @DavidLammy pic.twitter.com/NWtK3ayQxq — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) June 12, 2025

The FCDO has also updated its travel advisory for India, which now includes the recent Air India crash. The advisory included travel bans to the India-Pakistan border area and Jammu and Kashmir.

As of this moment, only one passenger has survived the crash–Briton passenger Vishwash Kumar Ramesh–with local and international efforts ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.