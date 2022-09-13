Stephen Curry proclaimed his love for Kevin Durant and feels the Brooklyn Nets star is misunderstood. The Golden State Warriors star also made it clear that he will never say no to reuniting with his former teammate in San Francisco.

Durant spent three seasons with the Warriors between 2016 and 2019 claiming two NBA championships, while losing the finals in his third and final season to the Toronto Raptors. Despite his success with the Dubs, the small forward decided to join the Brooklyn Nets in a sign and trade deal.

The 33-year-old's career since leaving the Warriors has not gone according to plan despite forming a super team in Brooklyn. Alongside Durant, the Nets first recruited Kyrie Irving, and then traded for James Harden - who has now left for Philadelphia - the following year, but the franchise has failed to live up to their "favourites" tag thus far.

Durant and controversy are never too far apart, and he was in the thick of things again this offseason, when he requested for a trade before deciding to remain in Brooklyn. Curry declared his love for his former teammate, and indicated that there was an internal conversation about bringing him back to San Francisco earlier in the year.

"I was never hesitant. The idea of playing with KD and knowing who he is as a person, from our history in those three years, I think KD's a really good dude," Curry told The Rolling Stone Magazine.

"I think he has had certain things happen in his life that hurt his ability to trust people around him, in a sense of making him feel safe at all times. So all of those things, I understand, having played with him and gotten to know him. I love that dude."

The Warriors beat the Boston Celtics to the Larry O'Brien trophy in 2022 with a roster that included Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. The four-time NBA champion, however, admitted that he is open to the idea of breaking them up if there is a chance for Durant to return to the Chase Center.

"If you said, 'Oh, KD's coming back, and we're gonna play with him,' I had so much fun playing with him those three years, I'd be like, 'Hell, yeah!'" Curry added.

"If anybody's saying that you wouldn't entertain that conversation — no disrespect to anybody on our team — but you don't know how things work. But you also understand, like, if we run this thing back, I've got complete confidence in my team that we can win it again, as constructed."