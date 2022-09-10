The "NBA 2K23" ratings have just been released, giving fans a look at how the devs ranked their favourite athletes. Here's how the game rated the athletes in terms of top overall players, top dunkers, top rookies, and more.

Top Overall Players

Giannis Antetokounmpo bagged the top spot in the "NBA 2K23" ratings' Top Overall Players category with a score of 97. Meanwhile, five players were tied for the second spot, which includes LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokić, and Joel Embiid, who all got a score of 96.

At the third spot is Luka Dončić with a score of 95, followed by Kawhi Leonard (4th) with a score of 94. Three players - Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum, and Jimmy Butler – were tied at the fifth spot with a score of 93.

Top Rookies

Five players were included in the "NBA 2K23" ratings' Top Rookies category. They are Paolo Banchero (78), Jabari Smith Jr. (78), Chet Holmgren (77), Keegan Murray (76), and Jaden Ivey (76).

Top 3PT Shooters

While Stephen Curry might have lost to Giannis in the Top Overall category, Curry reigned supreme in the Top 3PT Shooter category. Curry topped the list with a score of 99 in the "NBA 2K23" ratings.

Four players tied for the second spot as they all got a score of 88. They are Klay Thompson, Desmond Bane, Kevin Durant, and Luke Kennard.

Top Dunkers

The "NBA 2K23" ratings also released its Top Dunkers list. Ja Morant and Zion Williamson were tied for the top spot with a score of 97 each.

Meanwhile, three players tied for the second spot as they all got a score of 95. They are Anthony Edwards, Zach LaVine, and Aaron Gordon.

"NBA 2K23" is slated for release on September 9, 2022. The title will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Microsoft Windows.