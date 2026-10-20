Hennepin County challenges an $86 million Guidehouse award after 53 teen pregnancy prevention grants worth approximately $67 million were cancelled. Guidehouse says its experience in adolescent health and its previous work with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) qualified it to compete for the disputed federal contract.

The Trump administration faces a legal challenge over an $86 million contract awarded to Guidehouse following the cancellation of the grants. Hennepin County, Minnesota, a former grant recipient, alleges that the award was unlawful. The dispute has drawn scrutiny because several HHS officials previously worked at Guidehouse, although those employment histories do not by themselves establish a conflict of interest. However, public contract records do not establish that the award was funded with money from the cancelled grants.

Federal spending records list Guidehouse as the recipient of a contract for adolescent social services, training, technical assistance, and youth engagement. Awarded on 30 September, the final day of the 2026 federal fiscal year, the contract has a maximum potential value of $86.1 million, with approximately $69.9 million obligated.

Why the Administration Cancelled Teen Pregnancy Grants

Established in 2010, the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program has received approximately $100 million annually to support organisations working to reduce teenage pregnancies through school programmes, educational workshops, and community initiatives.

In June, HHS cancelled 53 of the programme's 67 existing grants, valued at approximately $67 million, according to published reports. Some recipients reportedly had two years remaining on their awards. The termination notices argued that the programmes no longer aligned with departmental priorities because, according to HHS, they normalised sexual activity among minors. HHS subsequently proposed a restructured programme emphasising abstinence.

On 19 August, a federal judge blocked implementation of the revised funding policy while the legal case continued. The court found that the plaintiffs had shown that the policy was likely arbitrary and capricious. However, it did not order the immediate reinstatement of the terminated grants. The ruling concerned the programme's funding policy, while the Guidehouse contract is the subject of a separate procurement challenge.

Guidehouse Award Raises Questions Over Official Links

The federal contract record describes the work as covering national adolescent social services, training, technical assistance, and youth engagement. Although the description refers to the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), the listed awarding office is within HHS's Office of the Assistant Secretary for Financial Resources.

Cody Inman, a senior official at the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), previously worked for Guidehouse. At least two other HHS officials have also previously worked for the company. These connections have prompted questions about the award, but previous employment alone does not establish a conflict of interest or a breach of procurement rules.

Guidehouse is owned by private equity firm Bain Capital and describes itself as an AI-led professional services firm. HHS declined to comment on the allegations, citing ongoing litigation.

Guidehouse Defends Its Qualifications

Guidehouse said it had experience supporting adolescent health, prevention, and youth development initiatives. The company also said it had previously supported both ACF and HHS. The company maintained that its proposed team had worked on previous HHS initiatives and had the experience and capacity to deliver programmes nationally.

It said it competed for the task order under applicable Federal Acquisition Regulation procedures. Guidehouse added that decisions about federal programme funding, including decisions on its source and allocation, remained the government's responsibility. Its statement outlines the company's position but does not resolve the legal challenge.

Hennepin County Challenges the Award

Hennepin County, which previously received funding through the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program, filed a bid protest challenging the Guidehouse award. The county argues that the decision was arbitrary, capricious, contrary to law, and beyond the government's statutory authority. These remain allegations rather than established findings of wrongdoing.

Skye Perryman, chief executive of Democracy Forward, which represents the county, said the organisation would continue pursuing legal measures to ensure the programme was administered as Congress intended.

A hearing at the US Court of Federal Claims was scheduled for 20 October, according to reports published on 17 October. The hearing's outcome should be confirmed before publication. The hearing's outcome and any subsequent court orders should be confirmed before publication.

Former Grant Recipients Face Uncertainty

Grant cancellations have left organisations facing funding shortfalls. Kristin Fairholm of EyesOpenIowa told NPR that the lost grant accounted for about a quarter of the organisation's budget, worsening existing staffing and resource shortages.

The legal challenges concern both the grant cancellations and the $86 million Guidehouse contract. Records confirm the contract's value but do not establish that it used funds from the cancelled grants. Former recipients remain uncertain about their ability to retain staff and maintain services.