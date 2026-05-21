Ivanka Trump was among the first public figures to respond to her former sister-in-law by sharing a touching message of solidarity in the comments section of a personal Instagram post of Vanessa Trump, who revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The former wife of Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa, 48, stated she had already begun medical treatment following a recent procedure and was now focused on recovery with the help of her doctors and family.

The announcement has drawn attention across US political and social circles, not least because of the close ties among members of the extended Trump family, despite Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa divorcing in 2018 after 12 years of marriage.

Vanessa Trump shares five children with Donald Trump Jr: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe, all of whom have reportedly rallied around their mother following the diagnosis.

Ivanka Trump Responds With Message Of Support

Ivanka was among the first public figures to respond to the announcement. In a brief but emotional response shared on social media, Ivanka wrote: 'Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama'.

Her response was widely interpreted by commentators as a sign of continued familial closeness, proving that bonds often endure long after the dissolution of a formal marriage to Donald Trump Jr.

Other members of the Trump family have also reportedly reached out privately, with sources describing a 'wave of support' following the diagnosis.

Family Rally Around Vanessa Trump

The diagnosis comes during a period in which Vanessa Trump has remained largely out of political life but continues to be publicly associated with the Trump family through her children and co-parenting relationship with Donald Trump Jr.

Other family members have also reportedly reached out privately, creating a 'wave of support' for the mother of five. Daughter Kai Trump also added a public tribute, describing her mother as the 'strongest person ever', a sentiment that has clearly resonated with those following the family's latest recovery journey.

She is understood to be continuing treatment under medical supervision and is focusing on stabilising her health in the early phase of care.

Vanessa Trump Confirms Diagnosis And Treatment Plan

Vanessa Trump confirmed her diagnosis in a candid message posted on social media, describing the moment as unexpected but saying she was committed to her treatment journey.

She wrote that she had 'recently been diagnosed with breast cancer' and added: 'While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan'.

She also revealed that she had undergone a medical procedure shortly before making the announcement and thanked her children, family, and medical staff for their support.

Vanessa's decision to go public reflects a growing trend among public figures who share their health battles openly to raise awareness and encourage early screening.

Support Continues As Treatment Begins

As Vanessa Trump begins treatment, attention is now focused on her recovery and the support network surrounding her.

Her statement emphasised gratitude toward those assisting her through the process, while also underscoring her intention to continue as normal a routine as possible during treatment.

For Ivanka Trump, her message adds a personal dimension to a situation already drawing significant public interest, reflecting a rare moment of unity in a family often scrutinised under the political spotlight.

For now, Vanessa Trump's focus remains firmly on recovery, with family support at the centre of her response to a diagnosis that has reshaped her immediate future.