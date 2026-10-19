Donald Trump drew mocking comments online after footage showed him waving and making a salute-like gesture beside Marine One as he departed the White House for a Kansas rally on Monday, 19 October 2026.

Viewers questioned whom the president was acknowledging as the camera widened to show more of the area around the helicopter. The footage does not show who, if anyone, was standing out of frame.

Footage Prompts Questions Online

The account Donk Media posted the clip and directed viewers to about 21 seconds into the recording, when the camera pulls back from the helicopter. Its caption read: 'LOL - Trump stops mid helipad to wave and salute nobody.'

LOL - Trump stops mid helipad to wave and salute nobody.



Watch at 0:21, the camera zooms out to show.



Natalie Harp can also be seen on her way to Marine One. #TravelWithNatalie pic.twitter.com/5bejfnJc2j — Donk Media ♻️™ (@donkoclock) October 19, 2026

Another X user, posting as @Gr8CanadianFree, wrote: 'He's waving to a f**king truck.' The post, which carried an image, suggested the president was greeting a vehicle rather than a person.

He's waving to a fucking truck

pic.twitter.com/RG0gW9prQ2 — Leonardo_DeLorian™_Call me D (@Gr8CanadianFree) October 19, 2026

By directing attention to the wider shot, the post encouraged viewers to examine the surrounding area rather than just the gesture itself.

A still from the recording shows Trump beside Marine One, with a uniformed service member near the helicopter's open doorway. Presidents customarily return salutes from military personnel at the steps of presidential aircraft, but the clip captures only one moment of the departure and does not show everyone positioned around the helicopter.

Other users joined in. One joked about waving and saluting whenever entering or leaving a room, while another asked sarcastically which way to go. None of the replies identified who was present at the departure point or whom Trump might have been greeting.

Donk Media's description of Trump saluting 'nobody' is therefore the account's interpretation, not an established finding.

Kansas Rally Backed Roger Marshall

Commentator Eric Daugherty posted the same footage with a different emphasis, describing Trump leaving the press and boarding Marine One before travelling to Kansas. He wrote that Trump was 'headed off for a rally in Kansas' and urged Republican supporters to vote.

Trump's destination was Heartland Credit Union Arena in Park City, outside Wichita, where he was scheduled to speak at 6 pm in support of Republican Senator Roger Marshall. The rally programme began at 4:30 pm, with doors opening at 2:30 pm.

Marshall is seeking a second term against Democrat Adam Hamilton, a Methodist minister from Leawood and pastor of the largest church in the state. Several national polls have rated the race a toss-up, KCUR reported, and Kansas has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1932. The two are due to meet in a debate hosted by FOX4 on Wednesday.

The trip is part of a midterm campaign blitz in which Trump planned to visit several red-leaning states. It came as a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll released on Sunday put his approval rating at 33%, the lowest of either term. Trump has pledged $5,000 (about £3,760) to every adult US citizen if Republicans keep control of both chambers of Congress, KWCH reported.

Park City Prepared For Trump's Appearance

The arena, previously known as Hartman Arena, has a capacity of about 6,500. It sits on about 15 acres near Interstate 135, according to the Wichita Eagle. Park City officials expect the visit to bring an economic boost to the area, KSN reported.

Preparations included road closures on Broadway and Arena Drive, overflow parking at Gilley's Gambling Hall and shuttle buses to the venue. A line of attendees had formed the night before,.

Local opponents planned a 'No Kings' protest in downtown Wichita ahead of the president's arrival.