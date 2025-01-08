President-elect Donald Trump has sparked international outrage by suggesting he may use military force to seize Greenland, declaring the Arctic territory as vital to U.S. national security. Speaking at Mar-a-Lago less than two weeks before taking office, Trump refused to rule out military intervention, doubling down on his belief that Greenland's strategic location and resources are critical to America's future.

Trump Declares Greenland Essential for National Security

Trump's controversial remarks came as a delegation of his advisers, including Donald Trump Jr., visited Greenland. The autonomous territory, which belongs to Denmark, hosts a significant U.S. military base and sits atop vast reserves of minerals like lithium and graphite. Trump insisted that these assets make Greenland indispensable to American security and economic interests.

'I'm not going to commit to that,' Trump said when asked if he would rule out military action to claim Greenland. 'We need Greenland for national security purposes. It's as simple as that.' Trump also cast doubt on Denmark's legitimacy in governing Greenland, stating that the territory should be more closely aligned with U.S. interests.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen dismissed Trump's assertions, calling the United States her country's 'closest ally' and expressing hope that any increased American interest in Greenland would respect the sovereignty and will of the Greenlandic people. Frederiksen emphasised that such cooperation must be conducted within the framework of NATO, of which both countries are founding members, according to a report from AP News.

Greenland's Strategic Importance

Greenland's location at the crossroads of the Arctic and the Atlantic makes it a critical geopolitical asset. Beyond its military value, the territory is rich in untapped natural resources, including rare earth minerals essential for modern technology. Trump's push to acquire Greenland echoes historical U.S. attempts to purchase the territory, most notably by President Harry Truman in 1946, per ABC News.

However, Denmark has repeatedly refused to entertain the idea of selling Greenland. The island's government also rejected Trump's overtures, stating that Trump Jr.'s recent visit was as a private individual and not an official diplomatic mission.

Panamanian Opposition to Trump's Canal Ambitions

Trump's ambitions extend beyond Greenland. He has also floated the idea of reclaiming control of the Panama Canal, a vital shipping route that the U.S. relinquished to Panama in 1999. Trump criticised former President Jimmy Carter for agreeing to the Panama Canal Treaty, describing it as a 'terrible deal' and accusing Panama of exploiting the canal to overcharge U.S. ships.

Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha firmly rejected Trump's comments, stating that the canal is a symbol of national sovereignty and will remain in Panamanian hands. Martínez-Acha reiterated that the waterway's neutrality is protected under a 1977 treaty, which mandates equal access to all nations, as reported by ABC News.

Military Force and Economic Leverage

While Trump has yet to outline concrete plans for seizing Greenland or the Panama Canal, his rhetoric has raised alarm among allies and adversaries alike. Military experts warn that any such action would likely violate international law and risk significant diplomatic fallout. However, Trump has suggested that economic pressure could achieve similar goals, particularly in Canada, which he has repeatedly claimed should become the 51st U.S. state.

'Canada and the United States—what a partnership that would be,' Trump said, calling for the erasure of the border between the two countries. Canadian leaders, including outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have dismissed the notion as absurd. Trudeau stated, 'There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States,' according to AP News.

Critics Sound the Alarm

Trump's declarations have drawn sharp criticism from political and economic leaders. Henrietta Bowden-Jones, an international law expert, said, 'The idea of using military force to claim sovereign territories sets a dangerous precedent and undermines decades of international cooperation.'

Meanwhile, Trump's supporters argue that his bold vision reflects a commitment to strengthening U.S. security and economic dominance. 'We're entering a golden age of America,' Trump said, vowing to make bold decisions to protect the country's future.