Founding member Ned Fulmer is no longer with the popular Youtube channel 'Try Guys' after his extramarital affair with his engaged employee was brought to light.

Prior to the Try Guys' official announcement and Ned's own statement on his social media pages, many fans had already been speculating on the cheating allegations when photos and videos of a couple, who resembled Alexandria Herring and Ned Fulmer, were spotted making out. These were posted on Reddit alongside proof of Instagram conversations the poster allegedly had with Alex's then-fiance and boyfriend of 10 years, Will Thayer.

The controversy increased after members of the online forums pointed out that Fulmer was missing in the group's recent videos and seem to have been edited out of previous episodes. Herring, who is an associate producer of the channel was noticeably MIA in recent videos as well.

Fulmer's cheating scandal has been linked to that of John Mulaney and Adam Levine whose own scandals came after they had publicly shown adoration and love to their wives and created this internet "wife guy" persona. The NY Times describes the "wife guy" as not just a husband but a man who has risen to prominence online by posting content about his wife.

John Mulaney, Adam Levine, and Ned Fulmer could now make a counter group called the Lie Guys! Love this for them. — mika 🔪 (@RIPmika) September 27, 2022

The Verge similarly emphasized that much of Fulmer's "public persona revolved around being a husband" and that he "successfully built a fanbase and brand around this relationship specifically."

This revelation comes especially troubling to many Try Guys fans as Ned had been known for his devoted husband character even back when he was still working at Buzzfeed. In fact, his wife, Ariel Fulmer had been featured in multiple Buzzfeed videos as his other half and later on became a content creator for the Try Guys channel with multiple joint series with Ned such as Ned & Ariel, Try DIY, and Date Night.

Ned's betrayal wasn't just felt by his wife, 2 sons and entire company but also by the numerous fans he tricked into believing that his wholesome brand was genuine.

Molly Keran tweets, "The hypocrisy of the Ned Fulmer cheating scandal isn't just that he made "my wife 😍" his whole personality but that he tried to turn his family into a lifestyle brand: the cookbook, the Target partnership, the DIY decorating stuff. Making $$ off his marriage while cheating."