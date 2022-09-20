Instagram model Sumner Stroh posted a bombshell confession video on Tiktok where she claims she had been having an affair with Adam Levine months before he and wife Behati Prinsloo announced that they were expecting their third kid.

The Instagram model not only shared screenshots of flirty exchanges with the "Sugar" singer but also one incredibly ludicrous request where the singer asked if he could name his new baby after her.

Levine asked, "Ok serious question. I'm having another baby, and if it's [a] boy, I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious," according to a screenshot.

According to Stroh, she did not want to publicize the situation and was aware of the negative consequences she would be facing if she were "tied to a story like this."

However, one of her friends with which she trusted with details of the affair, including screenshots, has since threatened to take her story public – leaving her no choice but to leak the story herself.

"I wanted to handle this privately. I never wanted to come forward because obviously, I know the implications that come with doing what I do, making money the way I do... I had sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends.. and one of them had attempted to sell [them] to a tabloid...So here I am," Stroh said.

Stroh asserts that she was "young and naive" and "under the impression that their marriage is over." They were "seeing each other for about a year," but she broke things off with Levine upon finding out he was actually cheating on Prinsloo.

The pair reportedly lost contact "over a period of months" when the 43-year-old musician suddenly hit her up with the news that he and her wife were expecting and then made that outlandish request.

These released messages have sent netizens into a tizzy, with one user tweeting, "after Adam Levine [cheated] on his wife, let's remember & normalize the fact that cheating was never about a woman's lack of beauty, worth or anything for that matter but instead a man's abundance of insecurities, unworthiness & desperation. don't let men manipulate that reality."

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo tied the knot in 2014. Their third kid will be joining their two daughters, 4-year-old Gio Grace and 5-year-old Dusty Rose.