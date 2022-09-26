Following Queen Elizabeth II's death and King Charles III's succession to the throne, many have much to say about how they think the king should proceed with his reign and what changes they want to see from the monarchy.

Australian network 7 News interviewed people to gauge public opinion of the new monarch. One young girl's answer did not disappoint.

When an interviewer asked: "What advice would you give our new king? What would you like to see him do?" a young prep student named Winifred readily quipped, "Do a backflip."

Once the clip of the interview aired on television, it went viral on social media as netizens gushed over the little girl's adorable answer, with some even making memes of King Charles' face edited on backflip gifs.

Twitter user @one1nerd said, "I would pay money to see it." while @Schmae212 jokingly tweeted, "I wouldn't want a king that couldn't do a backflip too, little girl. Seems like a good qualifier."

Many also remarked upon the girl being quite precious for her charming and straightforward answer. User @RiskHaiTolshqHe asked, "Is the post of Princess open? Make her heir to the British Crown after Charles – she is so cute."

Their gentle and lighthearted response is a welcome change from the harsh criticism the new king has been receiving over his "short temper" amidst faulty pen incidents. Royal commentators have rushed to the king's defence and pointed out the immense pressure he is currently under as he is still grieving for his mother but is already expected to be a stoic king even before the Queen was buried.

Royal expert Jennie Bond shared, "I do not think we should exaggerate that little outburst of temper." She has known the new monarch for more than 30 years and describes him as a "kind and considerate man" who is just having a difficult time with the turnover.