On September 21, Karly Pavlinac Blackburn, a resident of North Carolina, USA, sent her resume to Nike in the form of a sheet cake.

The 27-year-old recently went viral when she shared the story on a LinkedIn post. According to her page on the social media platform, she wishes to pursue a job in product marketing, brand management, or growth marketing.

When Blackburn found out that Nike was hosting a celebration for JDI (Just Do It) Day, an event attended by popular identities like LeBron James and Colin Kaepernick, she got inspired to "find some way for the team to know who (she) was." The team she was eyeing was the Valiant Labs division within Nike—a startup internal incubation arm for Nike ideas, though they were not currently hiring.

She started planning how to get an edible resume delivered to an event, one that she wasn't even invited to, from North Carolina to Beaverton, Oregon. Her strong determination eventually paid off when she found Albertsons Grocery Store—a shop that makes cakes with edible images printed on top.

Blackburn then chose Instacart to deliver the cake. She chose a grocery delivery service centred on hiring personal shoppers to shop for the customer and deliver it to their homes. This was when she met her Instacart driver, Denise Baldwin, who Blackburn claims to be the "best part of this story."

Baldwin told her, "Karly I know this is important to you, and I will do whatever IT takes to get this cake to where it needs to be," and refused to just leave the cake on the table at Nike's front desk. Blackburn proudly shared in her post that the Instacart driver bravely navigated through the company's large campus, "all while having a sleeping child in one arm and a ½ sheet cake in the other."

Blackburn ended her story with, "This is why I am different than the pack. Because whatever IT is, I get IT done." As of today, her post has gotten over 100k reactions and 4k comments.