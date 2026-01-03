A cardiologist has branded President Donald Trump's daily aspirin intake as 'unnecessary.' Dr Eleanor Levin weighed in on Trump's health regimen to ensure his blood doesn't get 'thick,' and the expert says the extra dosage doesn't really help.

Levin shared her professional opinion after Trump admitted to his significantly higher dose of aspirin consumption. Apparently, the US President is taking four times the recommended preventive dosage, believing it works better, but Levin says it's not practical at all.

Cardiologist on Trump's Aspirin Dosage

Dr Eleanor Levin, a distinguished preventive cardiologist at Stanford Medicine, has weighed in on the president's habit, offering a message of caution. She explained that while aspirin does indeed help prevent clots, there is a clear threshold at which the benefits stop increasing while the risks continue to climb.

For the vast majority of patients seeking to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, the smaller 81-milligram dose provides the maximum possible protection, and anything beyond that doesn't offer more benefits.

'The higher dose is unnecessary, though,' Levin noted when discussing the discrepancy between Trump's regimen and standard clinical advice, NPR reported.

She did acknowledge that some patients might not see an immediate spike in danger if they have already adjusted to the medication.

'There is some evidence that if you have already tolerated the higher dose of 325 milligrams, there is probably very little additional risk to taking that over the 81 milligram dose,' she added.

For Trump's case, Levin doesn't think his high aspirin dosage is life-threatening at all, saying, 'We don't have to raise alarm bells.' The cardiologist, however, admitted that she doesn't recommend the same thing to her patients, especially when they discuss the 'risk versus benefits' and they usually follow her advice.

Why Trump Prefers Full Adult Dosage

During a comprehensive interview with The Wall Street Journal, the president confirmed that he has consumed a 325-milligram dose of aspirin every single day for the past 25 years. This amount corresponds to a full adult-strength tablet, which is exactly four times the amount in the 81-milligram low-dose variant usually recommended by cardiologists.

When asked about his rationale for exceeding the standard preventive guidelines, Trump provided a characteristically direct explanation based on his internal biology.

'They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart,' he explained. He further elaborated on his vision for his own circulatory health, asking rhetorically if his logic was sound. 'I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?' he asked.

Despite his self-assessment, recent White House medical memos suggest his cardiovascular system remains in excellent health. Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July.

Aspirin's Role in Modern Medicine

Aspirin belongs to a class of drugs known as salicylates, which also includes common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen. At low doses, it acts as a prophylactic by reducing the production of specific molecules that promote blood clotting.

It is one of the most widely used drugs in the world, with roughly one in seven older Americans taking it daily to combat cardiovascular disease. Individuals who suffered a heart attack or have undergone major procedures, including bypass surgery, take aspirin to keep newly cleared or bypassed arteries from clogging again.

Additionally, aspirin is among the cheapest and safest blood thinners available, as it causes less severe bleeding and bruising. A standard pack of generic aspirin tablets can often be purchased for as little as £0.79 ($1.00).

However, despite the low price, the medical community is moving toward a more conservative approach to its use, with the US Preventive Services Task Force suggesting patients already taking the drug for prevention to consider stopping around the age of 75 and those 60 or older not to start a daily aspirin routine as it offers 'no net benefit.'