The playground gates have transformed into a social battlefield for some of Hollywood's most famous parents after Ashley Tisdale, who has been friends with other celebrity mums, published an essay about a 'toxic' mum group. There are rumours that Tisdale was referring to her former group of friends, involving Hilary Duff.

Hilary is reportedly facing a different kind of scrutiny at her children's private school, where both parents and teachers don't like her. A blind item suggests the Lizzie McGuire star has become an outcast within her local community.

Hilary Duff Is 'Universally Disliked' at School

Hilary has successfully transitioned from a child star to a reputable actress. She remains a beloved figure in pop culture, but that's allegedly not the case in the school where one of her children attends.

A viral video from Celebritea Blinds alleged that actress Hilary Duff is 'universally disliked by everyone at her kid's school.' It referenced a blind item which read, 'this OG mean girl (not the movie) A-list actress is hated by everyone at her kid's school. Parents and teachers alike.'

Celebritea Blinds claims that the blind item is about Hilary, who is considered the leader of the mum group that Tisdale was previously part of. However, it provides no reason why Hilary is allegedly disliked at school. It, however, points to another report suggesting that her sister, Haylie Duff, sides with Ashley Tisdale amid the 'toxic' mum group drama.

While these claims remain unverified, they have ignited a firestorm of speculation regarding the actress's private life. The narrative suggests a sharp contrast between her public persona and her alleged school-gate reputation.

Haylie Duff Supports Ashley Tisdale?

The situation grew more complex when Hilary's own sister, Haylie Duff, appeared to take a side. Fans noticed Haylie 'liked' the joint Instagram post by Tisdale and The Cut promoting the former's essay about her experience with a group of moms whom she considered 'toxic,' Us Weekly reported.

Many took it as Haylie's way of publicly supporting Tisdale amid the latter's drama involving her sister, Hilary. This perceived betrayal has added a layer of familial tension to the ongoing narrative.

Ashley Tisdale's Op-Ed Exposing 'Toxic' Mum Group

The catalyst for much of this speculation was an op-ed published by Tisdale in The Cut. In the piece, she detailed her harrowing experiences with a 'mean girl' parenting clique.

According to Tisdale, a friend introduced her to a group of new mums following the birth of her first daughter. She initially felt 'lucky' and thought she found her 'village.'

Tisdale, however, began to notice that they hung out without her. She didn't take it personally at first, reminding herself that they could gather together without her. But she couldn't deny the 'growing distance' between them after being left out in another outing.

'I texted to the group after being left out from yet another group hang: "This is too high school for me and I don't want to take part in it anymore,"' Tisdale wrote.

The essay highlights Tisdale's experience with a group of toxic mums, and while she didn't drop any names, online sleuths immediately did their research. According to them, the group included several high-profile figures, including Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Meghan Trainor, to name a few.

Hilary: 'I've Always Had a Really Good Gauge with People'

Hilary talked about cutting out friends when she appeared in a Therapuss episode in November 2025. According to her, she has an instinct for gauging people who aren't right for her.

'I've always had a really good gauge with people — I think it's, like, a little talent that I have. Like I have really good friends and it doesn't take me long to figure someone out and/or figure out if someone's not for me,' she said.

When asked if she was the 'mum of the friend group,' Hilary said, 'Yes.'

HILARY DUFF TALKING ABOUT FRIENDSHIP BREAKUPS.



“I have really good friends and it doesn’t take me long to figure someone out. Or just like figure out that someone’s not right for me.” #HilaryDuff #MandyMoore #AshleyTisdale #MomGroups pic.twitter.com/WUZ8ZEge1k — andres (@ooohandres) January 7, 2026

Tisdale and Hilary haven't publicly commented on the issue. So, it remains unclear whether the toxic mum group Tisdale was referring to in her essay involved other celebrity mums like Hilary.