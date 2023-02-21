Last year, Italy had to declare a state of emergency in its five northern regions after it faced its worst drought in 70 years. Scientists are now afraid that the same may happen this year as the country has seen weeks of dry winter.

The canals in Venice are already running low, making it difficult to run gondolas, water taxis, and ambulances. The experts have attributed low water levels to a number of factors, such as a lack of rain, a high-pressure system, a full moon, and sea currents.

"Our operators are often forced to stop the vehicles at a certain distance from the destination point and continue on foot, in many cases with a patient that must be carried in their arms," the head of the Venice emergency service, Paolo Rosi, told local media.

The head of Venice's tide centre, Alvise Papa, said that this is the first time in the last 15 years that the water levels in the canals have stayed more than 50 cm below the typical average for this long, per The Independent.

Several images of almost dry Venice canals have been shared on social media. Gondolas and water taxis can also be seen stuck in canals due to low water levels.

The development comes against the backdrop of the River Po running at really low levels. The 450-mile (650-km) Po flows from the Alps in the northwest before entering the Adriatic Sea. It currently has 61% less water than usual at this time of year, according to the Legambiente environmental group.

Similar conditions are being experienced by Lake Garda in northern Italy. It has now reached such low levels that people can walk across the lake to San Biagio Island via an exposed pathway.

"We are in a water deficit situation that has been building up since the winter of 2020-2021," climate expert Massimiliano Pasqui was quoted as saying by the daily Corriere della Sera. "We need to recover 500 millimetres in the north-western regions: we need 50 days of rain," he added.

Last year, several World War II-era shipwrecks resurfaced from their watery graves due to severe drought conditions faced by Italy. A German tank was found close to Mantua, while the remains of an ancient hamlet resurfaced in Piedmont.

All ornamental fountains were turned off in Milan, and even the washing of private vehicles and watering gardens was banned in the city due to the severe drought conditions.