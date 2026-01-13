A holiday favourite has collided with an unfestive reality: Daniel Stern, the 68-year-old actor best known as Marv the Wet Bandit in the first two Home Alone films, was cited on December 10 at a Camarillo motel for allegedly soliciting a prostitute and formally charged Monday with misdemeanour prostitution in Ventura County.

For fans who only ever revisit Stern when the Christmas reruns roll around, the news lands with a jolt. For Stern himself, it threatens to turn a largely private, post-Hollywood life into a public legal fight with serious consequences.

Daniel Stern, Home Alone, and a Ventura County Case

A Home Alone star who quit Hollywood for a life on the farm was charged with soliciting a prostitute in Ventura County last month. Daniel Stern played one half of the Wet/Sticky bandits in the Christmas classic and returned as Marv Murchins in the second offering, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

The shift from blockbuster recognition to a quiet rural routine has long been part of Stern's modern image. That contrast is precisely why this case is drawing attention, especially among viewers who rarely see him at industry events anymore.

Camarillo Motel Citation Reportedly Led to the Charge

The actor was reportedly cited at a motel in Camarillo, according to People. 'From what I understand, he was cited at the location and released,' Ventura County District Attorney spokesperson Joey Buttitta told the outlet.

Buttitta said Stern was formally charged on Monday, 12 January, with his arraignment scheduled for later on Tuesday. The allegation ties back to that initial motel contact, which deputies dealt with at the scene before forwarding the case for review.

Soliciting Prostitution Charge Brings Real Stakes Beyond Headlines

Although Stern was not detained after deputies cited him last month, prosecutors have now filed a single misdemeanour count of engaging in, or agreeing to engage in, prostitution. Because of the nature of the charge, he does not have to attend his arraignment in person and can send a lawyer to appear on his behalf at the Ventura County courthouse.

If convicted, Stern could face a fine of up to about £790 ($1,000) and a possible six‑month jail term. The bigger risk, though, is reputational for a performer whose best‑known work sits firmly in the family‑friendly Christmas canon.

Farm Life and Public Absence Amplify the Shock

In recent years, Stern has stepped away from Hollywood and is now said to be an artist and farmer. The 68‑year‑old lives with his wife on a California farm, cattle ranching and growing fruit, which has made him a rare presence in public and almost entirely absent from Home Alone anniversary celebrations.

Stern spoke to People about why he doesn't like attending such events, as he said: 'I don't leave my farm. It's no offense to the movie. I'm just ... a phone call, a Zoom call, and I'm in. But... I'm a bit of a homebody.'

'I love knowing that everybody loves it, but like, actual people come at me and say, 'We love it'. It's a little overwhelming sometimes.'

Home Alone legacy still looms over the case

While he had detached himself from the Home Alone crew, Stern spoke about how he knew the team was cooking up something special for Home Alone while filming.

'I did know that it was a gem of a movie. It was very funny and authentic, and I was aware of that. I was hopeful that we were making a great movie. 'I obviously had no idea—no one could—about the longevity of its life,' he added.

