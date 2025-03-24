Only a third of employees in the U.S. and 23% of employees globally are actively engaged in the workplace. And that's when things are going well.

Uncertain times can hurt morale and make things worse. Employees are seeing regular news about layoffs, downsizing, and worrying about being replaced by new technology like AI. At the same time, they're dealing with higher prices at the grocery store (and everywhere else). It's a formula for trouble if you aren't working to create a strong company culture.

You must provide a meaningful and enjoyable workplace for your employees, working proactively to give them reasons to stay engaged and make positive contributions — even amid all this uncertainty.

The Benefits of a Strong Company Culture

The top-performing companies see employee engagement that's more than double the average company. This doesn't happen by accident. When you create a strong company culture, you see significant benefits, including:

Increased retention : Positive employee experiences result in 68% less turnover .

: Positive employee experiences result in . Improved recruitment: Half of job seekers won't apply to companies with bad reputations or cultures.

Half of job seekers to companies with bad reputations or cultures. Happier employees: Happy employees are 20% more productive .

Building a Strong Culture in Uncertain Times

There are several ways to build and reinforce your culture amid challenges.

Regular Communication

Transparent and honest communication is key to building culture. Employees want to know what's happening, especially when changes are coming. Even if you have to report less-than-positive news, be straightforward. This cuts down on the rumour mill and builds trust.

You must also help employees understand how the current environment impacts them personally and what you're doing to mitigate any impact.

Ask — And Listen — to Feedback

Asking for feedback and acting on it helps build trust as well. Whether you use employee surveys, hold town halls, or conduct one-on-one meetings, soliciting feedback shows you take employee needs seriously.

You must create a safe space for employees to provide honest feedback, but it must be proactive. Simply having an open-door policy isn't enough.

When you find areas of concern, act. Letting employees know you listened to their problems and made adjustments can go a long way in building company morale.

Employee Recognition and Rewards

Employees are four times more likely to be engaged and productive when recognised as part of their organisational culture. Employee recognition is a powerful motivator and an inexpensive way to reinforce a positive company culture.

Scott Johnson, Founder and CEO of Motivosity, adds, 'In difficult times, employees need a refuge as much as they need a job'. Employers can solve this problem by investing in team connection and appreciation initiatives. Many of our customers have leveraged Motivosity for this over the last few years and have seen it pay dividends in high energy and optimism amongst their teams, even when the world hasn't been upbeat. When people know their contributions are appreciated by people they connect with personally, it strengthens their commitment and drives higher performance, making the company culture more resilient during tough times.'

Motivosity has a great list of 100 ideas for holding employee appreciation days that you can implement. They also offer solutions for recognising and rewarding employees with automated recognition and rewards programs.

Career Growth

Employees today are more concerned than ever about career growth opportunities. One study showed that lack of growth opportunities is why people change jobs. Ensuring your employees constantly learn new skills and stay current with technological and industry trends is critical to building culture.

Nearly half of employees say they're not getting their managers the training and career development they want.

Companies with strong cultures value career development.

Reinforce Company Values

Your values are what hold your workplace together. In uncertain times, you need to reinforce these values. Helping employees understand how their individual contributions contribute to the overall goals improves engagement and provides a sense of purpose.

Don't Overlook Compensation

While employees want a company with a positive culture, this also includes competitive pay and benefits. If you haven't done a competitive analysis in your industry lately, it's time. Pay is rising, and you must ensure you're not falling behind.

Prioritise Employee Well-being

A 2024 National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMH) survey reported that 52% of employees feel burned out. Yet, 62% say they are uncomfortable talking about their mental health.

Times of uncertainty can add additional stress, so you need to watch out for signs of burnout. Training managers and providing tools for dealing with mental health challenges, such as employee assistance programs, can help.

However, this ties right back to communication and feedback. When you understand what your employees are going through, you can give them the support they need. In turn, this builds company culture and inspires loyalty.

Build Your Company Culture

By being proactive, you can build and maintain a strong company culture that motivates and keeps employees engaged. In uncertain times, this is more important than ever.

