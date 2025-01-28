Shopping centres are crucial to retail in the UK and represent a key part of day-to-day life; this is underlined by the fact that 57% of people visit a shopping centre at least once a month. But it cannot be denied that recent years have seen a shift in the operation of shopping centres, as data has become a massive part of decision-making.

It was once true that shopping centres were only really interested in filling their retail units, but in 2025, these are sophisticated retail ecosystems with smart strategies driven by data.

'.

In this article, we'll examine not only how shopping centres use data but also why it matters to retail.

Understanding Foot Traffic Patterns

Modern shopping centres have access to an incredible range of tools that can provide insight into shopping patterns. A great example is foot traffic, which can be tracked using heatmaps and sensors that give you the data you need in real-time. This information allows you to identify not only positives, like the most popular areas but also challenges, such as parts of the centre that need better signage or accessibility.

"Analysing foot traffic data such as pedestrian counts, footfall patterns, and time spent will help you pinpoint the optimal locations and rule out the suboptimal ones," says Anna Koubkova, writing for Good Vision. "This way, you can select locations with maximum exposure to potential shoppers based on data.'

Optimising Tenant Mix

It was surprisingly recent in shopping centre history that most centres' main ambition was to fill any available retail space with whichever retailer was interested. Today, shopping centre managers make these decisions based on data to ensure the right mix of tenants.

By analysing spending habits, local trends, and shopper demographics, centres can gain a fantastic insight into their customer base's specifics. This, in turn, allows them to make informed decisions about which retailers to include in the mix.

Game-changing Analytics Software

Of course, the most significant change that has made the ultimate difference in shopping centres is the widespread availability of powerful analytics software. This software has been entirely game-changing in the shopping centre and retail world.

The kind of retail performance dashboard that was only available to the largest and most well-funded shopping centres is now accessible to all. This means that the centres and the stores inside can make smarter decisions about operating everything from promotions and marketing to drilling down into details around public Wi-Fi and car park usage.

Enhancing Customer Experience with Personalisation

Everyone involved in your shopping centre wants to produce a great customer experience. Customers who enjoy their time here will naturally be more likely to return, and building this kind of loyalty can be crucial to maintaining a long-term customer base. One of the smartest ways to enhance customer experience is by personalising that experience.

For example, it is possible to use customer surveys to understand how consumers shop and then target them. This could lead to marketing initiatives where customers who regularly visit one fashion store could be provided with discount codes or offers at others in the shopping centre. Personalisation is becoming an expected feature; indeed, 71% of shoppers now expect a personalised experience when they shop.

Sustainability and Energy Efficiency

Remember that data does not only impact customer interaction with retailers. One significant impact of data is that it makes shopping centres value sustainability and energy efficiency.

If we look back to something like footfall analytics, understanding peak times for customers in areas of the centre can help minimise spending on heating and other energy use.

Predictive Analytics

Just as it has been transformative for British e-retail, the most significant change in terms of the use of data in shopping centres is the emergence of predictive analytics. By studying both historical and current data, centres can anticipate customers' needs and react to potential changes, including seasonal demand changes.

Shopping centres that embrace these types of technology will be able to stay ahead of their competition.

Data is Vital for Shopping Centres

Data is giving shopping centre managers more information and allowing them to make informed decisions about everything from streamlining their marketing messaging to preparing for increased footfall during busy periods.

Finding new ways to impress customers can build loyalty, and this can only be a good thing, as shopping centres face increased competition not only from high-street stores but also from online retailers.