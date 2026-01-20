Denmark has begun a sustained military deployment to Greenland, sending troops to the Arctic island as part of long-term defence exercises that will run well into 2026.

The move comes amid renewed global attention on Greenland following US President Donald Trump's past remarks about acquiring the territory, but Copenhagen is drawing a firm line between politics and planning.

Danish officials, backed by NATO partners and NORAD, insist the deployment reflects a long-standing Arctic security strategy, not a reaction to Washington. Still, the timing underscores how Greenland has become an unavoidable focal point in global power politics.

Denmark Reinforces Arctic Defences

According to reports, about 100 Danish soldiers have already arrived in Nuuk, Greenland's capital, and a similar number are stationed in Kangerlussuaq, the site of Greenland's main international airport.

Major General Søren Andersen, Denmark's top Arctic commander, explained that the soldiers are taking part in the 'Arctic Endurance' training exercise, which includes reconnaissance missions, joint exercises with allied forces, and assessment of training opportunities throughout the year.

Andersen noted that deployments are expected to continue for one to two years.

These exercises aim to ensure readiness against potential threats from Russia, rather than any US action, as some social media speculation has suggested. Andersen highlighted that allied troops are participating under established plans, with the Greenlandic government fully informed.

Andersen added that foreign forces participating in the exercises will rotate and return throughout 2026, ensuring continuous training and readiness.

In recent years, Denmark has committed 27.4 billion krone (€3.7 billion / $4.0 billion) to modernising Greenland's defence capabilities, including naval vessels, patrol aircraft, drones, and surveillance systems. These investments aim to protect critical infrastructure and maintain sovereignty.

The Arctic Endurance exercise is part of this, which includes naval patrols, fighter aircraft operations, and joint missions with allied troops, like the US.

Greenland is important because of its Arctic shipping routes and missile defence sites. Denmark is currently working with NATO allies on long-term exercises to keep the region safe, while avoiding any conflict with the United States.

NORAD Confirms Routine Defence Operations

The North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) also confirmed that US and Canadian aircraft will operate from Pituffik Space Base in Greenland to support the mission.

NORAD emphasised that these movements are part of long-planned defence operations, designed to strengthen North American airspace security and to assist Denmark in the region.

'All supporting forces operate with the requisite diplomatic clearances', NORAD said, noting that Greenland's government has been informed. This clarification comes in response to social media claims suggesting troops were stationed without approval.

NORAD stressed that the deployment is defensive, not offensive, and is coordinated with the Kingdom of Denmark.

Why Trump Looms Over Every Greenland Move

Donald Trump's repeated expressions of interest in acquiring Greenland have changed how even routine defence actions are interpreted. During his presidency, Trump refused to rule out using economic or military pressure, comments that Danish leaders later described as deeply offensive.

Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen has called those remarks 'really, really hurtful' but continues to emphasise the importance of NATO unity. Officials in Copenhagen insist that strengthening Greenland's defences is compatible with cooperation with the US, not opposition to it.

Denmark has argued that a stronger Arctic presence is necessary to defend the island against potential external threats, particularly from Russia, while continuing joint operations with NATO allies.

Reporting by POLITICO and other outlets supports Denmark's position that the current deployments were planned independently of Trump's rhetoric.

A Region Where Optics Matter

Even if the exercises are routine, the optics are unavoidable. Greenland now sits at the intersection of climate change, great-power rivalry and alliance politics. Every troop movement is read through that lens.

For Denmark, the message is careful and consistent: Greenland's security will be reinforced through NATO, with transparency and local consent, not through reactionary posturing. Whether that reassurance satisfies Washington in an increasingly tense Arctic remains an open question.