A Danish MEP has delivered a stark rebuke to US President Donald Trump amid the escalating Trump-Greenland standoff. Anders Vistisen, addressing the European Parliament on 13 January, told Trump to 'f**k off' over his repeated demands for control of the Arctic territory.

The outburst came as Trump intensifies pressure on Denmark, threatening tariffs and refusing to rule out military action. European leaders have called an extraordinary meeting to respond, highlighting deepening transatlantic tensions as of 21 January 2026.

Trump's Renewed Push for Greenland

Trump first floated the idea of buying Greenland in 2019, which was swiftly dismissed by Danish officials as absurd. Now, in his second term, he has declared US control over the territory 'a necessity' for national security, citing potential threats from China and Russia in the Arctic region, implying that they could be interested too.

On 27 January 2025, Trump signed Executive Order 14186, directing the Department of Defense to develop a next-generation missile defence shield with a budget of £74.6 billion ($100 billion), emphasising Greenland's strategic position for intercepting polar-route missiles. He has tasked Secretary of State Marco Rubio with preparing a purchase proposal, with estimates suggesting a cost of £522.4 billion ($700 billion).

Trump has refused to rule out military force to achieve this goal. In a post on Truth Social, he threatened 10% tariffs on Denmark and seven other European nations from 1 February, escalating to 25% by 1 June unless a deal is reached.

European Backlash and Diplomatic Tensions

Vistisen's remarks in the European Parliament drew immediate reactions. He stated, 'Dear President Trump, listen very carefully. Greenland has been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years. It is an integrated country. It is not for sale.' Then added, 'Let me put this in words you might understand: Mr President, f**k off.'

The chair interrupted, admonishing the language as unparliamentary. EU leaders have condemned Trump's approach, with European Council President Antonio Costa calling an extraordinary meeting of all 27 EU nations to affirm solidarity with Denmark and Greenland.

Denmark has deployed troops to the island in response. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store received a letter from Trump reiterating the demands. Greenlandic officials have rejected the proposals, stressing sovereignty.

Strategic and Economic Implications

Greenland's vast natural resources, including rare earth minerals, make it attractive amid global competition. The US operates Thule Air Base there, but Trump seeks full control to counter Chinese influence in the Western Hemisphere. A potential annexation would violate international law and strain NATO alliances.

In a post on X, Vistisen reiterated his stance with a simple 'F*** off...'

As tariffs loom, the EU vows commitment to international law and Arctic security. Trump insists his plan will be very good for everybody, including NATO. The standoff could spark a trade war, with broader implications for transatlantic relations.

Analysts suggest alternatives such as expanding existing US military access under the 1951 defence agreement could ease pressures without full acquisition, though Trump's insistence on outright ownership leaves little room for compromise.

With Greenlanders largely favouring eventual independence from Denmark on their own terms, any forced resolution risks inflaming regional dynamics and alienating key partners in the face of shared challenges from Russia and China. The coming weeks will reveal whether diplomacy in Davos yields progress or if escalating economic measures deepen the rift, further straining an alliance already under strain.