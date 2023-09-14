Morocco and Libya are seeking aid from every part of the world to help them recover from an earthquake and a deluge, respectively.

The best way to involve or donate to both countries' recovery efforts is through coordinating with international aid groups that have already deployed their teams in both countries.

Last Friday, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake centred at the Atlas Mountains in Marrakech destroyed the city, resulting in a 2,800 death toll and counting. Meanwhile, Derna in Libya was hit by a devastating deluge from the Mediterranean storm Daniel which burst two dams holding the Wadi Derna River, submerging the city with muddy waters and torrential rain.

The current death toll is at 6,000 people, with a projected rise as recovery operations continue.

How to help Morocco

Apart from other countries, international aid groups have mobilised in Morocco to deploy humanitarian goods and temporary shelters to recover its citizens.

Despite many countries offering help to the Moroccan government, it has only allowed search teams from the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Spain and Qatar to conduct search and rescue operations across Marrakech. This is to ensure that coordination between all teams is consistently efficient as time is not on their side.

Among these organisations deployed for relief in Marrakech are The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, World Central Kitchen, Doctors Without Borders, CARE and GlobalGiving.

These teams have since launched an appeal for additional help to continue relief and recovery operations across the city. Should donors want to impart their aid, it would be best to contact their websites.

How to help Libya

Countries and organisations who want to offer help for recovery operations in Libya might face complications, since the divide between its two governments may complicate matters.

It doesn't help that ongoing trade sanctions imposed on East Libya by the United States may impede the logistics of humanitarian aid. These sanctions are generally waived during disasters such as floods, as they were in Syria during the earthquake that struck the country earlier this year.

Regardless, Libya has since accepted aid offered by both Jordan and Qatar.

One organisation operating right now in Derna is Islamic Relief, which pledged £100,000 for relief efforts. The organisation launched the Libya Floods Emergency Appeal for potential donors who would like to put their resources into Libyan aid.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies are also present in Derna, assisting with the local government's relief and recovery efforts.