From gold bracelets to quirky finds, there's something for everyone as Sydney Airport's annual lost property auction is back, turning forgotten treasures into a lifeline for the kids.

Starting on 2 June 2025, this online event auctions over 2,000 items left behind by the 40 million passengers who pass through Australia's busiest airport each year, with proceeds funding free swimming lessons for children in Sydney's inner west.

Here's how to join, key dates, starting prices, and the coolest items up for grabs, as detailed by Illawarra Mercury and other sources.

Register Now for Bidding Access

To participate in the 2025 Sydney Airport Lost Property Auction, you'll need to register with Theodore Bruce Auctioneers & Valuers, the event organiser.

Visit their website at theodorebruceauctions.com.au to create an account, which takes just a few minutes and requires basic details like your name, email, and contact information.

Once registered, you can browse the auction catalogue, place bids, and track your lots. The auction, running from 2 June 2025 to 10 June 2025, is entirely online, making it accessible nationwide.

'People from all over Australia log in to bid, not just for the bargains, but because it supports something meaningful,' said Casi Prischi, director of Theodore Bruce, according to Canberra Times. Bidding starts at just £8 ($10), ensuring everyone can join the fun.

Snag Bargains with High-Value Items

The auction features a dizzying array of items, from everyday essentials to luxury goods, all left unclaimed at Sydney Airport.

Standout lots include an 18ct gold bracelet, which attracted 19 bidders and reached £480 ($649) on the first day, and a black Gucci bag, climbing to £256 ($346) with 14 bidders, per Illawarra Mercury.

Tech lovers can bid on sealed Apple AirPods Pro, which hit £160 ($216) early on, or laptops and e-readers, often abandoned during rushed transfers.

Duty-free items like perfumes and large bottles of spirits are also popular, alongside oddities like a CPAP sleep apnoea device and an Electrolux vacuum cleaner.

X posts highlight excitement over these unique finds, with bidders eyeing both bargains and the chance to support a good cause.

Support Kids' Swimming Lessons

The auction's proceeds fund free swimming and water safety lessons for thousands of children in Sydney's inner west, an area under the airport's flight path.

Sydney Airport has contributed £80,000 ($108,000) and aims to raise another £160,000 ($216,000) through the auction, as noted by the same Canberra Times article.

'This auction is more than just a chance to score a great find; it's about giving back to our local community,' said Josh Clements, the airport's corporate affairs general manager.

The initiative addresses a critical need, as many local families lack access to affordable swim programmes.

X posts reflect strong community support, with users praising the auction's blend of charity and opportunity. Bidding closes at midnight on 10 June 2025, so act fast to secure your lot and make a difference.

Community Wins with Every Bid

The Sydney Airport Lost Property Auction 2025 offers a unique chance to snag treasures while supporting kids' safety.

From luxury jewellery to quirky gadgets, the variety ensures there's something for everyone.

By joining before 10 June 2025, you're not just hunting for deals, you're helping thousands of children learn to swim.

Dive in, bid smart, and be part of a cause that makes waves.