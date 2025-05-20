The infamous Annabelle doll, widely known from The Conjuring films and paranormal folklore is currently touring the United States as part of a travelling exhibition called 'Devils on the Run'. The tour, which launched in early May 2025, has already made stops in several states, with thousands turning out to see the object many believe is tied to demonic forces.

Organised by the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), the event offers horror fans and paranormal enthusiasts a rare chance to view Annabelle outside of the now-closed Warren Occult Museum. From historic prisons to haunted inns, the tour brings the doll to locations already steeped in legend and, in doing so, stirs up fresh fascination and concern.

What Is the 'Devils on the Run' Tour?

The tour kicked off with a multi-day stop at the West Virginia State Penitentiary in Moundsville between 8–11 May. Dubbed the 'W.V.P. Lockdown with Annabelle,' the event allowed visitors to participate in overnight investigations, listen to lectures from paranormal experts, and under supervision view the doll in person.

Just days later, Annabelle made an appearance at the Psychic & Spirit Fest at Victoria's Black Swan Inn in San Antonio, Texas. Held on 17–18 May, the event included a line-up of psychics, mediums, demonologists, and spiritual advisors, with Annabelle as its eerie centrepiece.

From there, the tour is expected to continue through Illinois, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and other states throughout the summer. Attendance has been strong, with several venues selling out their sessions in advance.

The Doll's Origins: More Fact Than Film

While most people know Annabelle from her Hollywood portrayal of a porcelain-faced terror in The Conjuring universe, the real doll looks quite different. The original Annabelle is a classic Raggedy Ann doll. According to Ed and Lorraine Warren, the famed paranormal investigators who first acquired the doll in the 1970s, it was said to be possessed by a malevolent spirit pretending to be a young girl.

The Warrens documented numerous alleged incidents of the doll moving on its own, growling, and causing harm to those who mocked or mishandled it. The stories may sound far-fetched, but they became the cornerstone of the doll's enduring legend eventually inspiring multiple horror films and television features.

Until recently, Annabelle was housed at the Warrens' Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut. Following the museum's closure due to zoning issues, NESPR, now led by the Warrens' son-in-law, Tony Spera began offering limited public viewings under strict conditions.

Why Is the Doll Travelling Now?

According to NESPR, the decision to tour Annabelle was made in response to years of public interest and in hopes of funding a new home for the museum. But not everyone is thrilled about the idea of moving the doll around the country.

Some paranormal experts and religious figures have voiced concerns. 'You don't treat something like Annabelle as a novelty,' one Catholic demonologist told a Texas news station. 'If you believe in its history, you understand the risks. If you don't, then you're provoking something you don't respect.'

Organisers, however, have been careful to stress that all events are handled with caution. The doll is encased, never touched, and accompanied by protective prayers. Security and spiritual protection protocols are taken seriously, they insist.

A Social Media Sensation

As expected, the tour has exploded online. Videos of Annabelle's appearances on TikTok and Instagram have racked up millions of views, with attendees sharing everything from selfies to behind-the-scenes Q&As. Paranormal investigator Ryan Daniel Buell, best known for A&E's Paranormal State, has joined parts of the tour and is documenting it for an upcoming digital series.

The buzz has been a marketing win, but it's also reopened old debates about the line between education, entertainment, and exploitation in the world of the supernatural.

The 'Devils on the Run' tour continues through the summer, with more stops expected in historically haunted locations. For fans of the paranormal, it's a rare chance to see one of the world's most notorious haunted objects up close. For sceptics, it's just a well-curated piece of horror history.