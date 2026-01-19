More than three decades after one of America's most infamous crime stories, renewed attention has turned to a question that continues to surface online: how long did Amy Fisher actually spend in jail?

The answer lies at the centre of a 1992 shooting that nearly killed Mary Jo Buttafuoco, left her permanently injured, and triggered a media storm that still reverberates today.

How Long Was Amy Fisher in Jail For?

Fisher, who was 17 at the time of the attack, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated assault for shooting Mary Jo Buttafuoco in the face at her Long Island home. She was sentenced to prison and ultimately served nearly seven years before being released on parole.

The length of her incarceration drew intense public scrutiny, particularly given her age and the severity of the injuries suffered by the victim.

Amy Fisher was sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree aggravated assault for shooting Mary Jo Buttafuoco in 1992.

She served ONLY seven years in state prison and was released on parole in May 1999.



Mary Jo Buttafuoco, who survived with a... pic.twitter.com/Eyr36DILb4 — ValerieAnn 🇺🇸 (@ProudUSPatriot1) January 18, 2026

What Happened on 19 May 1992?

On the morning of 19 May 1992, Mary Jo Buttafuoco was at home after seeing her children off to school when Fisher arrived at her door.

As reported by People, Buttafuoco later described the encounter as not confrontational before the shooting occurred. But as Mary Jo turned away, Fisher shot her at point-blank range.The bullet struck her head, causing catastrophic injuries that doctors later said she should not have survived.

The Injuries That Nearly Proved Fatal

Mary Jo Buttafuoco's survival has long been described as miraculous. The gunshot severed her carotid artery, left a bullet lodged in her brain, and resulted in permanent facial paralysis.

Emergency assistance from neighbours, including retired police officers and firefighters, proved critical in keeping her alive until medical help arrived. Mary Jo later described the sensation of being shot as feeling like 'an explosion' to the side of her head.

Media Frenzy and the 'Long Island Lolita' Label

The case exploded into national headlines almost immediately. Fisher was dubbed the 'Long Island Lolita', a label that fuelled wall-to-wall tabloid coverage and talk show debates.

The intense media focus shaped public perception of the case and overshadowed the long-term consequences faced by Mary Jo, who was thrust into the spotlight without warning.

Joey Buttafuoco and the Legal Fallout

In the aftermath of the shooting, Mary Jo initially stood by her husband, Joey Buttafuoco, who denied having an affair with Fisher.

He later admitted to a sexual relationship with her and was convicted of statutory rape, serving four months in jail. The marriage eventually ended, adding another layer of legal and personal fallout to the case.

Where Amy Fisher and Mary Jo Buttafuoco Are Now

Since her release from prison, Fisher has lived largely outside the public eye, though interest in her case resurfaces regularly.

Mary Jo Buttafuoco, now 70 and living in California, has spoken about the lasting impact of the shooting and her journey toward recovery. She went on to found The Facial Paralysis and Bell's Palsy Foundation and has said that surviving the attack changed how she views life, time and forgiveness.

Why the Case Is Being Revisited Today

Interest in the 1992 shooting has been reignited by Lifetime's biopic I Am Mary Jo Buttafuoco, which retells the events from Mary Jo's perspective.

The renewed focus has prompted fresh searches about Amy Fisher's jail sentence, the circumstances of the crime, and how a moment of violence altered multiple lives forever.