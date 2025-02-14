Elon Musk's ever-expanding family was on full display during his recent visit to the White House. The billionaire entrepreneur, renowned for his work in space exploration and artificial intelligence, brought more than just his expertise to the meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi—several of his children accompanied him.

On 13th February, Musk's son, X, joined him alongside two of his other children for the high-profile meeting with Modi, making it a rare family appearance on the political stage.

On 13th February, Musk's son, X, joined him alongside two of his other children for the high-profile meeting with Modi, making it a rare family appearance on the political stage.



Musk was spotted at Blair House on Thursday, holding hands with his four-year-old son, X, and three-year-old daughter, Azure. His partner, Shivon Zilis, trailed behind with their three-year-old, Strider, and a group of nannies.

Musk's Kids Make An Appearance During Modi Meeting

The three children were close by as their father presented Modi with a gift during their meeting. During the conversation, which was reportedly about Musk's Starlink, Azure spent a lot of time gazing at X. Sources told Reuters that they discussed Starlink's long-delayed plans for satellite broadband service in India.

Modi is set to meet with President Donald Trump during his two-day visit to the United States, where trade and tariffs were expected to be discussed. Musk's children's visit to Washington comes after X's widely circulated interaction with President Trump earlier this week.

Musk and his son, X Æ A-Xii (pronounced ex-ash-ay-twelve), visited the White House with President Trump on 11th February. Musk's growing family has been a topic of public interest, prompting many to wonder about the total number of his children.

How Many Children Does Elon Musk Have?

Elon Musk has 12 children with three different women. He had six children with his first wife, Justine Wilson, three with his former partner Grimes, and three with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink. Learn more about Elon Musk's children and their mothers below.

Nevada Alexander Musk

Nevada Alexander Musk, the son of Elon Musk and Canadian author Justine Wilson, was born in 2002 and tragically passed away from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) at just ten weeks old.

Griffin and Vivian Musk

Following the loss of their first child, Elon Musk and Justine Wilson used IVF to conceive twins Griffin and Vivian, who were born in April 2004. They are now 20 years old.

In June 2022, Vivian petitioned the court to change her name, reflecting her gender identity and taking her mother's last name after coming out as transgender.

Kai, Saxon and Damian Musk

Musk and Wilson expanded their family again in January 2006 with the birth of triplet sons Kai, Saxon, and Damian, conceived through IVF. The 19-year-old triplets have mostly stayed out of the spotlight. The couple's divorce was finalised in 2008.

X AE A-XII Musk

After two marriages to "Westworld" actress Talulah Riley and a short relationship with actress Amber Heard, Musk started dating musician Grimes (whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher) in May 2018. Their son, X Æ A-Xii, was born in May 2020.

Exa Dark Sideræl Musk

In a March 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes revealed that she and Musk welcomed their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (nicknamed Y), via surrogate in December 2021. Exa is now 3 years old.

She's Y now, or "Why?" or just "?" (But the government won't recognize that). curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such. — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) March 23, 2023

Grimes revealed on social media in March 2023 that her daughter now goes by 'Y' (or '?'), though she noted the government won't recognise the symbol.

Strider and Azure

Court documents obtained by Business Insider in July 2022 revealed that Musk and Zilis quietly welcomed twins in November 2021. The twins are now two years old. In September 2023, the twins' names, Strider and Azure, were made public.

Techno Mechanicus

Musk and Grimes quietly welcomed a third child, Techno Mechanicus, around June 2022, according to Walter Isaacson's 2023 biography, Elon Musk. The child, nicknamed Tau, has remained largely out of the public eye.

Elon Musk's 12th Child

Bloomberg reported in June 2024 that Musk and Zilis welcomed their third child together in 2024. Musk confirmed the birth of his 12th child to Page Six, saying, 'All our friends and family know.' The child's name and sex have not yet been revealed.

With so many children, including the increasingly visible X, the Musk family is sure to remain in the spotlight for years to come.