A recent photo of Donald Trump in the Oval Office has sparked online discussion after people noticed a striking resemblance to a well-known moment from the Kennedy era. The arrangement closely mirrors a famous image of President John F. Kennedy at the same desk, with his son, JFK Jr., playfully peeking out from behind a panel.

This time, it was Elon Musk's four-year-old son who added a touch of lightheartedness to what was otherwise a serious meeting at the White House. The 53-year-old tech billionaire brought his son, X Æ A-XII, to meet the president ahead of the signing of an executive order to reduce the federal workforce on Tuesday, according to the Independent.

While Musk spoke to reporters, his son, X Æ A-Xii, became the centre of attention, making faces, holding onto his dad's shoulders, and playfully interrupting him. One widely shared video clip shows X picking his nose and then wiping it on the Resolute Desk, a piece of furniture given to President Rutherford Hayes by Queen Victoria in 1880 and used by almost every president since.

Online Reactions And Social Media Buzz

The visual similarity quickly spread online after Geiger Capital shared it on X (formerly Twitter), gathering thousands of likes and retweets. Many users shared their thoughts on the comparison, with one person commenting, 'History is unfolding right before our eyes, and the future is full of potential!'

We are living in incredible times. pic.twitter.com/COdyNEg8Eh — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) February 11, 2025

'History will repeat,' another user wrote. One person commented about his pose, which made it seem like he was trying to hide behind the desk: 'Lil X is terrified of a fake media.' A third person noted, 'I've been around long enough to know the historic impact and historical relevance this photo will have.'

The same user added, 'Dreams are made and broken but always earned. Iconic, refreshing, and symbolic. What a great time to be an American.' Another person said, 'Elon Musk's kid stole the show in the Oval Office today. '

Conservative commentator and author Brigitte Gabriel described Musk's son as providing a 'cuteness overload!' in the Oval Office. However, not everyone was amused. 'I'm watching Elon Musk's son pick his nose, eat boogers and wipe them on the Resolute desk,' one person commented. 'There's no way this kid is not annoying Trump.'

Elon Musk: DOGE is trying to be as transparent as possible. We post our actions to the DOGE 𝕏 handle and on the DOGE website. I don't think there's been where an organization has been more transparent than the DOGE organization. pic.twitter.com/C73hO7Ma3y — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) February 11, 2025

Seemingly unbothered by being momentarily overshadowed, Trump described X as a 'high-IQ individual,' while Musk answered most of the reporters' questions. These reactions show how captivated people are by the connections between past and present presidential moments.

Who Is X Æ A-Xii?

X Æ A-Xii Musk, often called "X," is the son of Elon Musk and Canadian musician Grimes. Born in May 2020, his name initially drew attention because of its unusual spelling. It was first X Æ A-12 but was later changed to meet California birth certificate rules.

Musk explained how to pronounce it during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, saying, 'It's just X, the letter X. Then Æ is pronounced Ash, and A-12 was my contribution.' While X hasn't been in the public eye much, Musk has brought him to Tesla events, SpaceX facilities, Trump rallies, and now, the White House.

Meet Grimes: X's Mother

Following two marriages to Westworld star Talulah Riley and a brief relationship with actress Amber Heard, Musk began dating singer Grimes in May 2018. She gave birth to their son, X Æ A-XII, in May 2020. Grimes, whose birth name is Claire Elise Boucher, is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and producer recognised for her unique musical style and artistic expression.

As Page Six reported, the couple has been involved in a custody dispute. In November 2024, the singer alleged that Musk had prevented her from seeing one of their children for five months. Grimes has been candid about the ups and downs of motherhood, frequently sharing glimpses into her life with X on social media.